ARREST >> At approximately 4:30 a.m. on July 24 police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road on the operator of a silver 2002 Honda Civic. Upon contact with the occupants, police identified the passenger as 30-year-old Aloysius Carroll of Newtown and verified an active warrant out for his arrest. Carroll was taken into custody for the Bucks County Sheriff’s Department. As a result of the traffic stop, Carroll was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia as well.
ROAD RAGE >> At approximately 7:45 p.m. on July 24 police responded to a Wrightstown Township residence for the report of a road rage incident. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the complainant who explained that he was traveling north on the Newtown Bypass and was in a road rage incident with another motorist. After exiting the bypass, the complainant was followed to his residence and berated by the other driver. The other driver left the scene prior to police arrival, and the area was checked with negative contact.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 9:30 a.m. on July 25 to report an unemployment fraud. The resident received a letter from the Department of Labor and Industry stating that he had applied for unemployment pandemic assistance when he had not. The fraud was reported to the Secret Service. The department has received numerous reports of fraud similar to this.
UNDERAGE DRINKING >> At 2:45 a.m. on July 26 police responded to Zinnia Drive for the report of an unconscious intoxicated subject. Police spoke with the subject, who was identified as a 19-year-old man, and an ambulance transported him to St. Mary’s Medical Center. As a result of the investigation, the subject was issued citations for underage drinking and carrying a false identification card.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> Shortly before 1 p.m. on July 26 patrol was dispatched to the area of ACME Market for the report of a woman in a white Ford Bronco that had stolen orange traffic cones from the Chick-Fil-A parking lot while they were closed. Police spoke with the female subject, and the traffic cones were recovered. The subject was issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct.
FIREWORKS >> Shortly before 9 p.m. on July 26 police were dispatched to the area of Parsons Lane for the report of fireworks. Upon arrival, police checked the area and no fireworks were observed.
ATTEMPTED THEFT >> Just before 7 p.m. on July 27 police responded to a Liberty Drive residence for the report of an attempted theft. Police met with the complainant who explained that she saw two men going through her car. The men started running away when she exited her house. Nothing was reported as missing.An investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> Around 11:15 a.m. on July 28 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. An open line of credit for $1,500 was found on the resident’s credit history out of a bank in Ohio. The bank was contacted to freeze the account, and the resident was advised to contact the credit bureaus as well.
THEFT >> At approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 28 a Pickering Drive resident contacted police to report the theft of his iPad from his vehicle. The resident believes that the iPad was stolen sometime in the middle of June while the vehicle was parked in his driveway. The total value of loss was $350.
DUI CHARGES PENDING >> On July 28 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black 2017 Toyota Coupe for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon speaking with the driver, Michael Caccavella, 72, of Yardley, the officer detected the signs of controlled substance impairment. Caccavella was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was processed at Northampton Township Police Department and released. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
TRESPASSING >> A Liberty Drive resident contacted police at 4:45 p.m. on July 28 to report a trespassing incident. The resident explained that her Ring camera picked up two male subjects at her front door around 1:30 a.m. being a nuisance. Nothing was reported as damaged.
CITED >> Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 29 police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of South Sycamore Street on the operator of a silver 2009 Nissan Altima for committing a vehicle code violation. As a result of the stop, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered, and the operator was issued citations.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> While on routine patrol at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 30, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Veterans Park. The officer spoke with the two occupants who explained that they were just talking. They were advised that the lot is closed after dark, and they left without incident.
FRAUD >> Liebmann Family Law contacted police at 3:45 p.m. on July 30 to report a fraud. They explained that they had received numerous emails from someone asking for representation and claiming to live in Hong Kong. The individual then mailed a check from Ontario, Canada in an excessive amount. On the envelope was the law firm’s address, but inside was a letter to an attorney in Media. The Media attorney was contacted, and he explained that the same fraud happened to him as well. The subject asks the law firm to take out the legal fees and then to send the remaining balance back to him. The law firm recognized this as a scam and did not suffer any loss.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> While on routine patrol at approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 30, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Helen Randle Park. The officer spoke with the two occupants who explained that they were just talking. They were advised that the park is closed after dark, and they left without incident.