FRAUD >> A Wrightstown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud at 12:30 pm on March 5. The fraud involved a dispute with PayPal and money being taken out of the resident’s account.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud at 2:35 pm on March 5. The fraud involved mailed checks, and an investigation is ongoing at this time.
ARREST >> At approximately 11:15 pm on March 6 police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of South Sycamore Street on the operator of a white 2006 Ford pickup truck for committing a vehicle code violation. As a result of the investigation, the operator was identified as a wanted person with an active arrest warrant out of Doylestown. He was taken into custody and transported to Bucks County Correctional Facility without incident.
CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 1:30 am on March 7 police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Campus Drive on the operator of a silver 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 3:30 am on March 7 police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of South Sycamore Street on the operator of a black 2009 Honda Accord for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and burnt marijuana. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
CHARGES PENDING >> Shortly before midnight on March 7, police conducted a traffic stop on Durham Road at Wrenwood Way in Wrightstown Township on the operator of a silver 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
THEFT >> At approximately 10:45 am on March 9 police were dispatched to the Newtown Beer Store for the report of a theft of pallets from the rear of the business. The theft is under investigation.
CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 3 am on March 11 police conducted a traffic stop in the area of the Newtown Bypass and Woodbourne Road on the operator of a white 2010 Hyundai Sonata for committing a vehicle code violation. As a result of the investigation, police discovered suspected methamphetamine and other paraphernalia being located. The narcotics were collected as evidence and the male was released, with charges pending the lab results.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident called to report being a victim of fraud around 12:45 pm on March 11. He related that he had applied for a job over the internet, which would allow him to work from home. The victim was provided a check for $6,800 and was instructed to purchase work-related computer equipment and return the unused funds. He returned $6,200 before being notified that the first check was fraudulent.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> At around 4 pm on March 11 a resident of Skyview Way reported that her boyfriend’s vehicle had been entered between midnight and 5 am that day. An unspecified amount of change had been taken from the unlocked vehicle.