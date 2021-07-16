ARREST >> At approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 9 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black Mercedes-Benz C300 for committing a vehicle code violation on Durham Road. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 2:45 a.m. on July 10 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Toyota for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Woodbourne Road. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
CONTERFEIT CURRENCY >> At approximately 8 p.m. on July 11 police were notified of a fraud involving counterfeit currency at Rite Aid. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
SCAM >> A Newtown Township resident in their early sixties responded to headquarters at 9 a.m. on July 13 to report a scam. The resident explained that she was shopping online when a message appeared on her computer screen. The message stated she had made illegal purchases and provided a phone number for her to dispute the purchases. The resident called the number and spoke to a scammer who claimed that the resident was hacked and that crimes were committed in her name. The scammer instructed the resident to purchase gift cards to help sort it all out and to keep her from getting arrested. The resident purchased four Target gift cards for $500 each. Two of the gift cards malfunctioned after her credit card was declined, and the total monetary loss was ultimately $1,000. In addition, the scammer instructed the resident to withdraw a $6,000 cash advance from her bank account and to open a BITCOIN account to transfer the money. The resident followed these instructions as well, but the transaction was flagged and held by the bank. At this point, the resident realized she was scammed.
TRUCK ENFORCEMENT DETAIL >> The Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Unit conducted a commercial vehicle safety detail on River Road in Upper Makefield Township on July 14. The unit is made up of officers from this department, the Newtown Borough Police Department, and the Upper Makefield Township Police Department. During the detail, seven trucks were stopped and inspected. One citation and one warning were issued for violations that were found.
THEFT >> At 5:30 p.m. on July 15 police were contacted in regards to a catalytic converter theft that occurred in Newtown Township. The investigation is ongoing.