THEFT >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 25 to report the theft of their political sign. The sign was in the area of North Drive, and the total value of loss was $20.
SOLICITOR >> Patrol responded to the area of East Park Road and Parkview Way at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 for the report of a solicitor walking around the neighborhood without a permit. Patrol checked the surrounding area and did not make contact with any solicitors. Please note that the township has not issued any permits for solicitation at this time.
THEFT >> Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sept. 25 a Wrightstown Township resident contacted police to report the theft of a political sign. The sign was removed from the area of Swamp Road.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 patrol responded to Copperleaf Drive for a noise complaint. Patrol arrived on location and conducted a survey of the area. The noise complaint was deemed unfounded.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> At 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 26 patrol responded to the area of Swamp Road in Wrightstown Township for a noise complaint. Patrol resolved the matter without incident.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 26 patrol responded to Diamond Drive for a noise complaint. Patrol resolved the matter without incident.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> Around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 patrol responded to Wyckwood Court for a noise complaint. Patrol resolved the matter without incident.
TRUCK DETAIL >> A Commercial Motor Vehicle truck detail was conducted at Durham Road and Fox Hill Drive on Sept. 30. During the detail, two trucks were stopped and inspected, and one truck was placed out of service. One citation was issued as a result.
FRAUD >> Patrol was dispatched to CVS in Wrightstown for the report of a fraud in progress around 4:30 pm. on Oct. 1. It was reported that an elderly female customer was currently in the store with someone on the phone asking her to purchase several gift cards. Upon arrival, police spoke with the female who explained that she tried to cancel her Showtime subscription and found a phone number to use from a website. When she contacted the number, a man answered and stated he would help her cancel the subscription. He then spoke to her for a while and gained information about her bank accounts and her debit card number. The man then told her that she needed to pay him to put a block on her personal information so no one could get it. She was instructed to go to any Walmart, CVS or Target to buy gift cards to pay for the block. She initially purchased a $50 EBay gift card and provided the information to the man. He then asked her to go back and buy three more gift cards. When the victim tried to buy the rest of the gift cards, a CVS employee was able to intervene and contacted police. An officer assisted the victim by helping her cancel her debit card and spoke to the scammer to cease contact.