THEFT >> At approximately 2 pm on October 17 police responded to the Newtown Bypass in the area of Swamp Road for the report of the theft of political signs. Upon arrival, police checked the area with negative success.
ARREST >> At approximately 1:15 on Oct. 18 police initiated a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Richboro Road on the operator of a 2015 Subaru Forrester for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, 36-year-old Sean Michael McGowan, of Jamison, the officer verified an active warrant out of Philadelphia for McGowan’s arrest. McGowan was taken into custody and transferred to the Philadelphia Police Department.
FRAUD >> At approximately 12:45 pm on October 20 patrol responded to a Newtown Township residence for the report of a fraud. The victim explained that someone applied for a personal loan in the amount of $5,000 using his information. The loan application was able to be terminated.
FRAUD >> At 10:35 am on October 22 police responded to a Newtown Township business for the report of a fraud. Several fraudulent checks were involved, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
RETAIL THEFT >> Around 9 pm on October 22 police responded to the CVS in Wrightstown Township for the report of a retail theft. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
DUI >> One DUI arrest was made during this time period.