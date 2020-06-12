FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at approximately 9:45 a.m. on June 5 to report a fraud. The resident explained that he received an unemployment check from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry; however, the resident is not unemployed and the name on the check was slightly off. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry instructed the resident to file a police report.
SUSPICIOUS DEVICE >> At approximately 2 p.m. on June 5 police responded to the report of a suspicious device along a residential street within Newtown Township. According to the report, an unknown package was delivered by FedEx to the porch of a residence, and it appeared suspicious. Prior to calling the police, the owner removed the package from the porch and opened it along the sidewalk. The package activated and detonated “glitter.” There were no physical injuries reported. An investigation is currently underway by Newtown Township Detectives, the District Attorney's Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. As a public service announcement, the Newtown Police advises all residents to utilize caution when receiving packages from unknown parties, no return addresses, restrictive markings, sealed with tape, misspelled words, unknown powder, excess postage, etc.
POSSESSION >> Police conducted a traffic stop on Swamp Road in the area of Helen Randle Park at approximately 5:45 a.m. on June 7 on the operator of a gold 2001 Buick Encore for committing a vehicle code violation. As a result of the stop, a small amount of suspected marijuana was discovered and seized as evidence, and the operator was issued a citation.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> At 3:15 p.m. on June 7 patrol was dispatched to Ralphie’s Bar and Grill for a noise complaint. Upon arrival, police observed a band playing loud music outside. At approximately 4:15 p.m., patrol responded to the same location to address the matter again. Wrightstown Township Administration was notified.
TRESPASSSING >> While on routine patrol at approximately 4:10 p.m. on June 7, an officer observed several young children playing in the Newtown Skate Park with their parents. The Newtown Skate Park has been closed to the public, and the fence was locked in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The officer found the fence damaged and forcibly broken into. The parents denied responsibility for the criminal mischief, and the group left the area without incident.
UNDERAGE POSSESSION >> At approximately 6:30 p.m. on June 7 an officer was dispatched to Bucks County Community College for the report of an underage male with alcohol on his person. Upon arrival, police spoke to the security guard who had found the male swimming in the Neshaminy Creek behind the college. The officer issued the male a citation for underage possession of alcohol, and the male’s parent was contacted to retrieve him.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT >> At approximately 6:45 a.m. on June 8 police responded to a Newtown Township residence for the report of a motor vehicle theft. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> A Wrightstown Township resident responded to headquarters at approximately 10:30 a.m. on June 9 to report a fraud. The resident explained that he received a letter about a claim for unemployment from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry; however, the resident did not file the claim. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry instructed the resident to file a police report.
THEFT >> At approximately 8:45 a.m. on June 10 a resident of Ridge Avenue reported a theft from their property. The victim had an XL Fusion Lift model AL301X1 removed from in front of their garage. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime within the last week. The total value of loss is $1,603.80, and an investigation is ongoing.
LOUD MUSIC >> At 11 p.m. on June 10 patrol was dispatched to the area of Adrian Place for the report of loud music and yelling. Upon arrival, patrol discovered the source of the noise and spoke to the home owner, who apologized and agreed to keep the noise down.