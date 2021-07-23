SCAM >> At 11:30 a.m. on July 16 police were contacted by a Wrightstown Township resident in regards to an unemployment fraud. The total value of loss was $1,576, and the investigation is ongoing at this time. The Newtown Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has seen an increase in fraudulent attempts to apply for unemployment benefits using previously stolen identities. This is a widespread issue affecting unemployment programs in every state. L&I continues to work closely with its counterparts, as well as federal and state authorities, to hold fraudsters accountable and implement methods to identify and block these fraud attempts. Victims are encouraged to file a police report with their local law enforcement agency and L&I. Signs of fraud include: Individuals receiving unrequested unemployment paperwork from L&I's Office of Unemployment Compensation (UC). Individuals receiving unemployment benefit payments they did not apply for from the Pennsylvania Treasury. Employers receiving notice that a claim has been opened for a current employee who is actively working or an unknown person.
RETAIL THEFT >> At approximately 6:45 p.m. on July 16 police were dispatched to Acme Market for the report of an attempted retail theft. It was reported that a man was attempting to steal alcohol at the register. The man left the store without taking anything prior to police arrival.
ARREST >> At approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 16 police were dispatched to a Wrightstown Township residence for the report of a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, and Harassment. The man was processed at Northampton Township Police Department, and arraigned by Judge Finello. Bail was set at 10 percent of $75,000.
ARREST >> At approximately 11 a.m. on July 17 an officer was on patrol in the area of Durham Road and North Drive when his License Plate Reader alerted him to a stolen vehicle, a silver 2009 Pontiac G5. Police engaged the operator of the stolen vehicle in a vehicle pursuit. The operator drove recklessly to elude officers, and Newtown Township Police Department terminated the pursuit in the area of Windy Bush Road and Skoures Lane in Wrightstown Township to ensure community safety. Upper Makefield Police Department was notified and also engaged the vehicle in a pursuit in their jurisdiction until the vehicle was unable to be located. As a result of the investigation, the operator was later identified and has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, receiving stolen property, recklessly engendering another person, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and driving while operating privileges were suspended or revoked (DUI related).
FRAUD >> Police were notified of a fraud involving counterfeit currency at Organnons Natural Market in Wrightstown Township at approximately 12:15 p.m. on July 17. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
DRUGS SEIZED >> At approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 20 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a maroon Ford pickup truck for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Woodbourne Road. As a result of the investigation, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized as evidence. The passenger will be charged, pending the evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 12:15 a.m. on July 21 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Ford Explorer for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass around Richboro Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
THEFT >> Around 11:30 a.m. on July 21 a Wrightstown Township resident responded to headquarters to report a theft from his residence. The investigation is ongoing at this time.