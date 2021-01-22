SCAM >> At noon on Jan. 15 a Newtown Township resident reported a scam. The scam involved a message that his Amazon account was locked because of suspicious activity. When he contacted the listed phone number, a woman who claimed to work for Amazon Security informed him that two iPhones were fraudulently purchased with his bank account. The resident was then transferred to a bank security officer. They instructed him to purchase $2,500 in gift cards to transfer money for the fraudulent iPhone purchases onto his new debit card. The resident provided the information to the caller before he realized that it was a scam. His Amazon and bank accounts did not have any fraudulent purchases.
ARREST >> At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a maroon 2001 Chevrolet Blazer on Wrightstown Road in the area of Maher Lane. As a result of the investigation, the operator was identified as a wanted person with an active arrest warrant out of the Bucks County Sherriff’s Department. The operator was taken into custody, and he was transported to headquarters for the Sheriff’s Department without incident. During the arrest, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized as evidence. Charges are pending lab results.
ARREST >> At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 19 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Hyundai for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Woodbourne Road. As a result of the investigation, the operator was identified as a wanted person with an active arrest warrant out of the Delaware County Sherriff’s Department. The operator was taken into custody, and he was transported to headquarters for the Sheriff’s Department without incident. During the arrest, suspected marijuana, pills, and methamphetamine were discovered and seized as evidence. Charges are pending lab results.
THEFT >> At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a theft involving mailed checks. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
CITATION ISSUED >> At 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 20 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a white Ford pick-up truck for committing a vehicle code violation on Eagle Road in the area of Stoopville Road. As a result of the investigation, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was discovered and seized as evidence. The operator was issued a citation.
FRAUD >> At 9:05 a.m. on Jan. 20 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report that someone opened websites and an online bank account in his name. This began at the beginning of the year and was discovered when he received a letter listing the fraudulent transactions. The resident has since taken preventative measures by protecting his bank account, social security, and personal information with the three credit bureaus.
SCAM >> At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a suspicious phone call. The caller demanded a cash withdrawal from the Federal Reserve Bank be sent to Columbia, or he would have the resident arrested. The police confirmed that this was a scam and advised the resident to block the number.
HIT AND RUN >> At 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 21 police received a report of a hit and run traffic accident. It occurred the night before in front of a Thornbury Lane residence. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 police responded to Univest Bank located on Swamp Road for the report of a fraud. A male tried to use a fake ID to access a bank account and left on foot, getting into a dark gray vehicle with tinted windows. The investigation is ongoing at this time.