ARREST >> At midnight on May 14 police were dispatched to a one-vehicle traffic accident off of the roadway in the area of Rushland Road in Wrightstown Township. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. A small amount of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized as evidence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 9 p.m. on May 14 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a red Chevy Avalanche for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Durham Road. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Drug paraphernalia was discovered and seized as evidence. The operator refused to submit blood for chemical testing, and charges are pending.
ARREST >> At approximately 11 p.m. on May 14 police conducted a traffic stop on a white Volvo SUV for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Swamp Road. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> Shortly after midnight on May 16, police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a gray Audi SUV for committing a vehicle code violation on Colonial Drive and Pennswood Drive. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 2:15 a.m. on May 16 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Lexus sedan for committing a vehicle code violation on South Sycamore Street and Silo Drive. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
FRAUD >> Newtown Township resident contacted police at 8:30 a.m. on May 17 to report a fraudulent line of credit that was opened with his name and personal information. The bank is investigating the matter.
FRAUD >> At 10:45 a.m. on May 17 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report attempted fraudulent purchases on her bank account. The complainant was able to close her account and did not suffer a monetary loss.
ARREST >> At approximately 1 a.m. on May 19 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a brown Ford pickup truck for committing a vehicle code violation on Richboro Road and West Hanover Street. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
TRUCK ENFORCEMENT >> On May 19 the Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Unit conducted a commercial vehicle safety detail on River Road in Upper Makefield Township. The unit is made up of officers from this department, the Newtown Borough Police Department, and the Upper Makefield Township Police Department. During the detail, 16 trucks were stopped and inspected. Nine citations and nine warnings were issued for violations that were found. One truck was placed out of service and towed.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 19 to report wire fraud. He explained that someone gained access to the SIM card on his cell phone from his Google Chrome account. They disabled the SIM card and then activated it onto another phone. The unknown person was then able to log into the complainant’s bank account and attempted to transfer $18,000. The complainant contacted his phone company to disable the SIM card to prevent any further access to his bank accounts and stopped the money transfer in time.