SCAM >> Throughout the week Newtown Township Police received several complaints about PECO phone scams. The victims reported receiving an initial telephone call from an individual, claiming that the person was a PECO representative and that the victim’s electricity would be shut off for failure to pay outstanding balances or bills. The victims were directed to travel to local retail stores and obtain pre-paid gift cards, then call a second telephone number and provide the gift card information to satisfy the alleged outstanding balances. In some cases, the victims were also asked to provide their personal information. We want to remind the public that legitimate utility companies and creditors WILL NOT solicit you to pay bills or outstanding balances with prepaid gift cards and that you should be aware of these potential scams, which typically target elderly victims. Additional information from PECO's website, advises that "Sophisticated scammers may employ technology to be even more convincing by using a tactic called "spoofing" to manipulate the Caller ID phone number displayed on your phone so that it appears to be a PECO phone number". We are suggesting that anyone receiving calls from "PECO" or anyone else asking for personal information, or immediate bill payment, should politely decline giving out information, hang up and call PECO directly (1-800-494-4000) to verify the legitimacy of the calls.
SUSPICIOUS OCCURRENCE >> At approximately 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 29 police were dispatched to a residence on Providence Court for a suspicious occurrence involving someone banging on the front door. It was further reported that two vehicles were outside. Upon arrival in the area, police observed two vehicles matching the description. Both vehicles quickly fled from the police in different directions. As a result of the investigation, one of the operators involved was located and cited for careless driving and underage drinking.
HARASSMENT >> At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 30 police were contacted in regards to an ongoing harassment issue. As a result of the investigation, the responsible subject was issued a citation for harassment.
FRAUD >> Shortly before 8 p.m. on Feb. 2, a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. The complainant, an eBay seller, was attempting to do a refund and contacted a phone number for eBay that she found on a website. While trying to get the refund, she was advised that she needed to open a Cash App account and transfer funds in small increments to make sure the account worked. She was advised that it would take 24 hours to complete. A representative then contacted her and instructed her to enter a code in the app to send a payment. At this point, the complainant began to feel like she was being scammed and terminated the phone call. The complainant did not suffer a monetary loss.
DUI ARREST >> At approximately 9:35 p.m. on Feb. 2 police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Richboro Road on the operator of a black 2001 Acura MDX for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of burnt marijuana. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
SCAM >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at approximately 10 a.m. on Feb. 3 to report a scam phone call. The caller claimed to be the complainant’s grandchild in need of money because he was in an accident and was currently in jail. The caller instructed the complainant to withdraw money to send for their bail. The complainant recognized this as a scam and did not withdraw any money or give out any personal information. Police have received several reports of similar scams and urge the community to be aware of them and not to become a victim.
THEFT >> At 11 a.m. on Feb. 3 police received the report of a theft from the American Legion Hall located at 411 Linden Avenue. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 3 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report an unemployment fraud. She advised that someone attempted to open an unemployment claim in her name. The unemployment department was notified, and the account was flagged.
ARREST >> At 2:25 p.m. on Feb. 3 police responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident on Park Avenue in Wrightstown Township. As a result of the investigation, one of the operators was identified as a wanted person with an active warrant out of Hamilton Township Police Department in New Jersey. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Bucks County Correctional Facility.
THEFT >> A Wrightstown Township resident contacted police at 9 a.m. on Feb. 4 to report a theft that occurred on December 7, 2020. The victim reported that a 70 inch Samsung TV was delivered to his front door by Best Buy and that he received a picture confirming the delivery. However, the TV was stolen off of the porch sometime after. The total value of loss was $749..
RETAIL THEFT >> At approximately 8 p.m. on Feb. 4 police responded to the CVS Pharmacy in Wrightstown Township for the report of a retail theft. Two male subjects stole several bottles of supplemental pills, and the total value of loss was $294.52. The investigation is ongoing at this time.