THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 police investigated the report of a theft from a vehicle that occurred on Sunday, October 5. A male subject accessed several unlocked vehicles at a sporting event and then traveled to various retail stores, making unauthorized purchases on a victim’s credit card. The subject was last seen operating a newer model four-door Chevrolet Malibu. Police are asking for assistance in identifying the subject.
THEFT >> At 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report the theft of two political signs. The signs were taken from Honey Locust Lane.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> While on routine patrol around midnight on Oct. 12, an officer discovered a male subject urinating on the wall of a convenience store located in Newtown Township. The subject was issued a disorderly conduct citation.
FRAUD >> At 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 14 a Newtown Township resident stopped by headquarters to report a fraud that occurred to him in August. The resident explained that his Apple iPhone froze, and the screen displayed the number 1-850-409-1630 with options to call or cancel. The cancel option did not work, so he contacted the number. A man answered and explained that Apple needed $200 to unlock the phone. The resident was instructed to go to CVS to purchase an eBay gift card in the amount of $200. Once he purchased the gift card and provided the information to the man, the resident was instructed to purchase another gift card in the same amount from a different location. The man claimed that the first gift card was unable to unlock anything because of three locks on the phone. The resident purchased the second gift card and provided the information to the man. He was then told that the phone would be unlocked if he purchased one last gift card. At this point, the resident realized that something was wrong and searched online for a number to contact Apple directly. An Apple representative advised him that it was a fraud and that gift cards cannot be used to pay for services. The Apple representative helped the resident restore the cell phone and unlocked it. The total value of loss was $400.
DUI >> Six DUI arrests were made during this time period.
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT >> Have you been contacted by email, mail, or phone and instructed to buy gift cards? STOP! If you follow those instructions, you may be the victim of FRAUD. Please contact police if you have suffered a loss. Remember, do not give your personal information out to anyone you do not know!