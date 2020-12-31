HIT & RUN >> At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 27 police were dispatched for the report of a hit and run accident that occurred to a parked vehicle on Ridge Avenue in Wrightstown Township. The investigation is ongoing.
SAFETY DETAIL >> A truck enforcement safety detail was conducted by the task force on the Newtown Bypass by Campus Drive on Dec. 28. Seven trucks were stopped and inspected, and four warnings were issued.
FRAUD >> At 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud involving fraudulent purchases made with his credit card. The total value of loss was $500.
CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black 2000 Mercury Cougar for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Woodbourne Road. As a result of the investigation, suspected methamphetamine was discovered and seized as evidence. Charges are pending lab results.
SAFETY DETAIL >> A truck enforcement safety detail was conducted by the task force on Durham Road in the area of Fox Hill Drive on Dec. 29. Three trucks were stopped and inspected, and two warnings were issued.
SAFETY DETAIL >> A truck enforcement safety detail was conducted by the task force on Swamp Road by the Newtown Bypass on Dec. 29. Five trucks were stopped and inspected, and no violations were found.