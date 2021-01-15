FORGERY >> At 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 8 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a forgery involving mailed checks. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 police responded to TD Bank on Upper Silver Lake Road for the report of an attempted fraud. A male subject entered the bank and attempted to cash a fraudulent check. The subject was no longer on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at 11:45 a.m. on January 12 to report an unemployment fraud. The resident received an unemployment debit card in the mail from the state of Ohio. The resident reported the fraud to the Federal Trade Commission and to Ohio’s unemployment department.
THEFT >> At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 12 police responded to Dogs & Cats Rule on West Road for the report of a flim-flam theft. The total value of loss was $19, and the investigation is ongoing.
TRUCK TASK FORCE >> The Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Unit conducted a commercial vehicle safety detail on Stoopville Road in Newtown Township on Jan. 13. The unit is made up of officers from this department, the Newtown Borough Police Department, and Upper Makefield Township Police Department. During the detail, 11 trucks were stopped and inspected. Twelve violations were found, three trucks were placed out of service, and ten warnings and two citations were issued overall.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> At 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 police responded to a Diamond Drive residence for the report of a suspicious person outside. Upon arrival, police made contact with the male subject, who was identified as a wanted person with an active arrest warrant out of Newtown Township for harassment and an active arrest warrant out of New York. The male was taken into custody and transported for processing and arraignment.
FRAUD >> At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 a Newtown Township business contacted police to report suspicious activity on their business credit card. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
ARREST >> At 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Buick for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Newtown Gate. As a result of the investigation, the operator was identified as a wanted person with an active arrest warrant out of Tullytown Borough Police Department. The operator was taken into custody, and she was transported to Tullytown Borough Police Department without incident. During the arrest, suspected marijuana and methamphetamine were discovered and seized as evidence. Charges are pending lab results.