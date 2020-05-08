HARASSMENT >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 11:15 a.m. on May 1 to report harassment by communication. She explained that over the past few weeks she has been receiving threatening emails from various outlook.com email addresses. The threats are not physical in nature, but the senders mention knowing her passwords and internet activity. She did not know or recognize any of the senders. The complainant reported the issue to her email provider’s abuse center and was advised to contact her banks and credit reporting agencies.
SCAM >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police shortly before 1 p.m. on May 1 to report that she received a phone message from an individual who identified himself as Officer Abrams from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and asked for personal information. Police identified the phone message as a scam, and DHS has issued a press release that states the following: These pervasive scams —i n which callers pretend to be government employees to mislead victims into providing personal information or making payments—have become a scourge on the American public … DHS telephone numbers have been used in the past as part of a telephone spoofing scam targeting individuals throughout the country. Spoofing is the deliberate falsifying of information transmitted to a caller ID display to disguise an identity…They alter caller ID systems to make it appear that the call is coming from the DHS HQ Operator number (202-282-8000) or the DHS Civil Rights and Civil Liberties (CRCL) number (202-401-1474). The scammers obtain or verify personally identifiable information from their victims through various tactics, including by telling individuals that they are the victims of identity theft. The scammers also pose as law enforcement or immigration officials and threaten victims with arrest unless they make payments to the scammers using a variety of methods. The scammers have also emailed victims from email addresses ending in “uscis.org.” As a reminder, DHS never uses its HQ Operator or CRCL number to make outgoing calls of this nature. Individuals receiving phone calls from these numbers should not provide any personal information… Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this telephone spoofing scam is urged to call the DHS OIG Hotline (1-800-323-8603) or file a complaint online via the DHS OIG website www.oig.dhs.gov. You may also contact the Federal Trade Commission to file a complaint and/or report identity theft.
FIREWORKS >> At 9 p.m. on May 1 patrol responded to the area of Pine Lane and Windy Bush Road for the report of fireworks. Upon arrival, patrol was unable to detect any fireworks and did not see anything out of the ordinary.
FIREWORKS >> Patrol responded to Washington Avenue in Wrightstown Township shortly before 9 p.m. on May 3 for the report of fireworks. Upon arrival, patrol found the surrounding area to be quiet and no fireworks were detected.
FRAUD >> Around 4:15 p.m. on May 4 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. He explained that he was notified that someone had opened a PayPal Account with his personal information and spent $7,400. The complainant reported this to Synchrony Bank, who owns PayPal, and they are investigating.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> While on routine patrol at approximately 7:30 a.m. on May 5, an officer observed graffiti on the wall under the Bypass Bridge at Silver Lake Park. The surrounding area was searched, and no other graffiti was found.
TRESPASSING >> While on routine patrol just before noon on May 5, an officer observed two juveniles trespassing within the locked fenced-in area of the Newtown Skate Park. The officer spoke with the juveniles, who admitted to climbing the fence in order to enter. They were instructed to leave and not to return until the skate park is reopened. They were both fully cooperative and left without incident.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at noon on May 5 to report a wire fraud involving the loss of $39,710. The investigation is ongoing.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> A Leedom Way resident contacted police at approximately 4:45 p.m. on May 6 to report a theft from their vehicle. The theft is believed to have occurred overnight, and the total value of loss was $50. Police were contacted by another Leedom Way resident at 6 p.m. in regards to a theft from their vehicle as well. Approximately $375 was stolen, and fraudulent purchases were made with the resident’s debit card. The thefts are under investigation.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Police were contacted at approximately 11 a.m. on May 7 in regards to a theft from a vehicle at Acme Market. It was reported that a purse was stolen from the rear seat of the vehicle Tuesday night while the victim was inside shopping. The victim believes that the vehicle was locked at the time, but a car window may have been left open. Police urge everyone to secure their valuables and to secure their vehicles.