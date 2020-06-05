FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 12:30 p.m. on May 30 to report a case of fraud. After using several websites to search for employment, the resident was contacted by someone who claimed to work for the company, Conventer Inc., and she received an employment questionnaire. The resident later received an email with a job offer to buy office equipment for the company. In order to purchase the equipment, the resident was sent a check for $6,764.27. The resident grew suspicious and decided to call the company directly. The company confirmed that the email and check she was waiting to receive was fraudulent.
FRAUD >> At 11:45 p.m. on May 31 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a case of fraud. The resident explained that he met a woman on an online dating app and had been talking to her for a couple of weeks. They did not meet in person and had not yet exchanged phone numbers. One afternoon, he received a message on the dating app that the woman was kidnapped. They threatened to kill her and he was instructed to send Bitcoin transactions in order for the woman to be released. After sending money, the resident grew suspicious. Concerned for her safety, he contacted police who assured him that this was indeed a scam and to delete/block further conversations with the individual. The total value of loss was $260.
THEFT >> On June 1 at approximately 7 p.m. police were contacted in regards to the theft of an iPhone valued at $1,300. As the result of an investigation, the iPhone was voluntarily returned to the complainant by the individual involved.
FRAUD >> Shortly after 7:15 p.m. on June 1 a Newtown Township resident reported that she was the victim of fraud. The victim explained that she was originally contacted by someone claiming to be a Microsoft representative. She was told that there was a problem with her computer and several of her credit card and bank accounts. The caller then convinced her to travel to various stores and to purchase and provide the information for several prepaid gift cards. The total value of loss was over $30,000 and an investigation is ongoing.
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE >> On June 2 at approximately 12:15 p.m. police were contacted by a Philadelphia resident in regards to a suspicious circumstance. The complainant explained that he met a woman online and had sent her money in the past. On this date, the woman claimed she was arrested by the Newtown Township Police Department and needed $1,000. Police verified that the woman was not arrested by this department. After confirming that the complainant never met the woman in person, police advised him that this was a scam and to contact his local police department.
FIREWORKS >> Patrol was dispatched to Helen Randle Park just before 9 p.m. on June 4 for the report of fireworks being set off in the parking lot. While enroute, patrol did not observe any fireworks in the area. Upon arrival, police spoke with a small group that was in the park after hours. They denied setting off fireworks, and police did not observe any evidence of fireworks being set off. The group was informed that the parks are closed after dark and that permits are required to set fireworks off on township property. The group vacated the area without incident.