FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at approximately 1 pm on April 9 to report an unemployment fraud. She explained that an unknown man applied for unemployment compensation through her company. The application was canceled by the unemployment office, and there was no monetary loss.
FRAUD >> At approximately 4:30 pm on April 9 police were dispatched to TD Bank located on West Road for the report of a fraud. It was reported that a man attempted to get account information with a fake I.D. and was last seen walking towards the ACME parking lot. Police searched the area with negative results. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> Police were dispatched to Univest Bank located on Swamp Road around 11 am on April 10 for the report of a man attempting to cash a fraudulent check. The man left on foot prior to police arrival, and other Univest branches were notified in case the male attempted it at other locations. Shortly after, the man was located at the Richboro branch and was arrested by Northampton Police Department. The man was arraigned and sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility. Bail was set at ten percent of $25,000.
CITATION >> While on routine patrol around 2 am on April 11 an officer observed a vehicle in the parking lot of the Newtown Skate Park. Nearby, two young men were sitting on metal bleachers. The officer spoke with them, and a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was discovered and seized as evidence. One juvenile male was issued a citation as a result, and their parents were contacted to pick them up.
CITATION >> At approximately 11:15 pm on April 11 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Scion XA for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Woodbourne Road. As a result of the investigation, a small amount of marijuana was discovered and seized as evidence, and citations were issued.
ARREST >> At approximately 2 am on April 14 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Volvo S60 for committing a vehicle code violation on Richboro Road in the area of Mill Pond Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. The operator refused to submit to chemical testing and was processed at Northampton Township Police Department before release.
STOLEN VEHICLES >> In the early morning hours on April 14, Newtown Township and Lower Makefield Township Police responded to various reports of stolen vehicles that occurred overnight. The Newtown Township vehicle was taken from a residence along Washington Crossing Road. As of this time, all of the vehicles have since been recovered with the catalytic converters removed. Surveillance video collected from the area showed that the suspects were operating a white-colored, four-door, Ford Taurus with heavily tinted windows. It is believed that the suspects traveled throughout the area in search of a particular type of vehicle. Police are asking for the assistance of our residents and business owners who are located along the corridors and neighborhoods of Washington Crossing Road, Linton Hill Road, Frost Lane, Lower Dolington Road, Kirkwood Drive and the Newtown Business Commons, and requesting that you please review any available video surveillance footage on April 14 from 4 through 7 am and contact Newtown Township Police Detectives at 215-579-1000, ext. 288, if you have any video footage showing this suspect vehicle.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY >> At 9:45 am on April 14 police were dispatched to a Newtown Township residence for the report of an attempted burglary. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 12 pm on April 15 to report fraudulent activity on his credit card. He disputed the charges with the bank and has since closed the account.
STOLEN VEHICLE >> At 12:30 pm on April 15 police were dispatched to North Sycamore Street for the report of a stolen vehicle. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
ARREST >> At approximately 10:45 pm on April 15 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a white Toyota Corolla for committing a vehicle code violation in the area of Linton Hill Road and Merion Drive. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. The operator refused to submit to chemical testing and was processed at Northampton Township Police Department before release.