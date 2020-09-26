SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> While on routine patrol at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 18, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked behind Providence Bank. There were no occupants in the vehicle, and it was cold to the touch. The area was checked and cleared.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> At approximately 12:45 am on Sept. 18 police responded to a Keston Court residence for the report of a suspicious person. It was reported that an older man was staring through the bushes and that he had done the same before. Police checked the area with negative results.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Patrol responded to Helen Randal Park On Sept. 18 for the report of criminal mischief to a slide. The incident is under investigation.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> Shortly before 9 pm on Sept. 18 police responded to the Newtown Crossing playground area, located on Hidden Valley Lane, for a noise complaint. It was reported that a group of juveniles was screaming and carrying on. The area was checked, and no juveniles were found.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> At approximately 11 pm on Sept. 18 police were dispatched to an Eagleton Farms Drive residence for a noise complaint. Upon arrival, police spoke with the residents who agreed to turn the music down for the night.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> At 9 pm on Sept. 19 police were dispatched for the report of a suspicious vehicle, running with the lights on for hours, parked in front of a Honey Locust Lane residence. Upon arrival, patrol located the unoccupied vehicle and were able to speak with the vehicle owner who responded to turn it off. The suspicion was deemed unfounded.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> At approximately 9:30 pm on Sept. 19 police were dispatched to an Eagleton Farms Drive residence for a noise complaint. Upon arrival, police did not observe any unnecessary noise in the area and no further police action was taken.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >>
Around 5:15 am on Sept. 20 patrol was dispatched for the report of a suspicious person in the area of Willow Drive and Thornhill Lane. The subject was described as a man wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Upon arrival, police spoke with the subject and cleared him through investigation.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> At approximately 7 pm on Sept. 20 police were dispatched to a Matthews Lane residence for a noise complaint. Prior to police arrival, it was reported that the noise had stopped. Police were later contacted with similar noise complaints, and police spoke with the homeowners involved.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK >> At approximately 12:30 pm on Sept. 21 police were contacted in regards to a struck pedestrian. The victim reported that he was walking in the crosswalk from Arya Rug Shop to Guru’s Indian Cuisine when he was struck by a white car. The vehicle left the scene, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> At approximately 1:45 pm on Self. 21 a Wrightstown Township resident contacted police to report an unemployment fraud. The resident received two letters from the Department of Labor and Industry along with a check that she had not applied for. The resident recognized this as a scam and did not cash the check.
FRAUD >> Shortly before 5 pm on Sept. 21 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fake social security call. The caller threatened to have the resident arrested for murder, drug trafficking, and numerous other charges. The resident provided the caller with her social security number out of fear before she realized that it was a scam. Police advised the resident to report this to the Social Security Department and to contact the credit bureaus to put a freeze on her name and her social security number. Police advise all residents to be wary of this common scam and do not provide personal information over the phone.
FEAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at 11 pm on Sept. 23 to report a fraud involving a home renovation project. The investigation is ongoing at this time.