FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 26 to report a fraud. The resident explained that their social security number and a fraudulent South Carolina driver’s license were used to apply for a $3,000 personal loan from a bank in Anderson, S.C. The bank manager recognized the red flag when the picture on the driver’s license did not match the applicant and placed a hold on the loan. There was no monetary loss, and an investigation is ongoing at this time.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS >> At 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 26 police were dispatched to the intersection of Richboro Road and Cambridge Lane for the report of a check-the-well-being of a man on the sidewalk area. Police spoke with the man who refused medical treatment. As a result of the investigation, the mne was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.
CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 27 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a green 2017 Acura sedan for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Newtown Gate Drive. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 11 a.m. on March 1 police conducted a traffic stop on Park Avenue and Township Line Road in Wrightstown Township on the operator of a gray 2004 BMW for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of burnt marijuana. The operator satisfactorily performed field sobriety tests. However, a small amount of suspected marijuana was discovered and seized as evidence. Charges are pending evidence results.
FRAUD >> Around 2 p.m. on March 1, a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. She received an email that appeared to be from Norton 360 about renewing a subscription she did not have. The resident recognized the email as a scam and did not suffer a monetary loss.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at 3:30 p.m. on March 1 to report an unemployment fraud. He received an unsolicited VISA card in the mail with unemployment assistance. The resident filed a report with the state department as well.
FRAUD >> At approximately 1:45 p.m. on March 3 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. The complainant explained that she received an email from Norton Anti-Virus about being charged $399 for the protection. She called the number on the screen and spoke to a man who took control of her computer. He then told her that he put $3,999 into her bank account by mistake and instructed her to use a cash app to send money back to him. At this point, she closed her computer down and called the bank to close the account. The complainant did not suffer a monetary loss. Police advised her to contact the credit agencies to prevent further fraudulent activity.
RETAIL THEFT >> At approximately 5:30 p.m. on March 3 police were dispatched to Ulta Beauty store located on Eagle Road for the report of a retail theft. Two subjects entered the store an hour prior and walked out with $686.88 worth of merchandise without paying for it. An investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> A Wrightstown Township resident contacted police at 10:45 a.m. on March 4 to report a fraud. She received a notification that a Direct TV account was fraudulently opened in her name. She addressed the problem with Direct TV and was advised to contact the credit agencies to prevent further fraudulent activity.