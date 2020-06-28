DUI Charges Pending >> On June 7 at approximately 1:10 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Durham Road and Parsons Lane on the operator of a blue 2015 Lexus RX350 for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon speaking with the driver, 49 year old Daniel Klein of Newtown, the officer detected the signs of alcohol impairment. Klein was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was processed at Northampton Township Police Department and released. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
Criminal Mischief >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at approximately 11:45 am on June 19 to report criminal mischief at his residence. The resident’s flag was cut, possibly with scissors, by someone.
Fraud >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at approximately 1:45 pm on June 19 to report a fraud. Like many others, the resident received unemployment checks from the PA Labor and Industry that were not for them. Police confirmed that this is a recent scam and provided the correct address to return the checks to the Treasury Department.
Noise Complaint >> Patrol was dispatched to the area of Stockton Court, Yorkshire Drive, and Ascot Court around 9:45 pm on June 21 for noise complaints involving fireworks. Upon arrival, police checked the surrounding areas with negative findings.
Fraud >> Shortly before 3 pm on June 22 a Wrightstown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud involving fraudulent purchases that were made with his credit card. The total value of loss was approximately $827.
Fraud >> At 5:30 pm on June 22 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report that he received two checks in the mail from the unemployment office as part of the recent scam. The resident was provided the correct address to return the checks to the Treasury Department.
Loud Music >> At 3:15 am on June 23 patrol responded to the area of North Sycamore Street for the report of a noise complaint involving loud music. On scene, police checked the area and all was quiet.
Fraud >> At 11 am on June 23 a Wrightstown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. An unidentified individual attempted to gain his unemployment records, and the resident received deposits meant for another individual. The resident was advised to contact the US Treasury Department.
Fraud >> At 12:15 pm on June 23 a Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters to report a fraud. The resident fell for a scam and placed an order on Facebook for what she believed to be a special deal for Clorox and Lysol disinfectant wipes. The wipes she received came in a container that had “Clobox” on the label.
Loud Music >> At 2 am on June 25 patrol responded to the Shir Ami Temple parking lot for a noise complaint involving loud music. Upon arrival, police observed two vehicles and five adult males outside of the vehicles. The group was investigated and instructed to leave the area.
Noise Complaint >> Around 1:45 pm on June 25 patrol was dispatched to the area of Linton Hill Road for a noise complaint involving subjects riding ATV/motorcycles. Upon arrival, patrol searched the entire area and did not observe anyone riding.
Suspicious Vehicle >> While on routine patrol at approximately 11:05 pm on June 25 an officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the Newtown Skate Park parking lot. The officer made contact with the only occupant, and suspected marijuana cartridges were discovered and seized as evidence. An investigation is ongoing.