FRAUD >> Around 7:15 p.m. on May 15 police were dispatched to Chick-Fil-A for a report of fraud. The complainant, who resides in the state of Georgia, had been notified that her credit card information was being used by someone with her Chick-Fil-A app account at the Newtown location. Police did not locate a subject using the account, and the complainant was advised to change her account and log-in information.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> Police were dispatched to the area of Adrian Place and Meridian Circle for a noise complaint at approximately 12:45 a.m. on May 17. It was reported that there was a loud party. Upon arrival, police checked the location and the surrounding area and did not detect any large gatherings.
THEFT >> At 12:15 p.m. on May 17 patrol was dispatched to the 7-11 store on Sycamore Street for the report of a stolen bicycle. According to the complainant, her bike was stolen from behind the store on Friday, May 15 between noon and 5 p.m. The bike was estimated to be about six years old and valued at approximately $50.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Around 10:30 a.m. on May 18 police were contacted by the Newtown Veterinary Hospital in regards to criminal mischief. It was reported that three juveniles were at the location on May 2 and one of them damaged a security camera.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at 2:45 p.m. on May 18 to file a report regarding fraud. Some utilized their credit card and personal information to make several fraudulent purchases. The total value of loss was approximately $1,175.
DEFIANT TRESPASSING >> While on routine patrol at approximately 5:30 p.m. on May 18, an officer observed four subjects in the fenced in area of the Newtown Skate Park. All four subjects were cited for defiant trespassing.
THEFT >> At 10:15 a.m. on May 20 a Wrightstown Township business owner reported the theft of supplies from her business. The total value of loss was approximately $2,968.
FRAUD >> A Wrightstown Township resident contacted police at approximately 1:15 p.m. on May 20 to report wire fraud. The wire fraud occurred after the resident was scammed into believing that her grandson was arrested and needed money for bail. The total value of loss was $1,350 and an investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters at 1 p.m. on May 21 to report a fraud. The resident explained that she was led to believe that she was talking to a celebrity on Instagram. Over the course of the interaction, the resident sent $1,200 in gift cards to the “actor” and $800.00 of Bitcoin currency to a web address. The “actor” also sent a book of checks to the complainant’s residence and asked her to fill out the top check for $78,000. She was also asked to send three blank checks to addresses that were provided to her, under the pretense that a private jet would eventually be sent to pick her up. The complainant began to suspect fraud when she discovered that her Google account was altered without her permission by someone with an IP address linked to Nigeria. The case is under investigation.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at 4 p.m. on May 21 to report a fraud. According to the complainant, someone hacked her Social Security account and was able to have her stimulus check for $1,200 sent to another address. The IRS is investigating the matter.
TRESPASSING >> At 5:30 p.m. on May 21 patrol responded to Copperleaf and Kirkwood Drives for the report of individuals trespassing at the tennis courts. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the complainant who related that two males in their 30s gained entry into the courts and were playing basketball despite the courts being on lock down. When the complainant asked the men to leave, they gave him a hard time and then left the area. The men were gone prior to police arrival.
SCAM PSA >> Some things you can do to protect yourself from scams like the ones we have seen this week are: Be alert to the fact that scams exist. When dealing with uninvited contacts from people or businesses, whether it's over the phone, by mail, email, in person or on a social networking site, always consider the possibility that the approach may be a scam. Know who you're dealing with. If you've only ever met someone online or are unsure of the legitimacy of a business, take some time to do a little research. Do not open suspicious texts, pop-up windows or click on links or attachments in emails – delete them: If unsure, verify the identity of the contact through an independent source such as a phone book or an online search. Don't use the contact details provided in the message sent to you. Beware of any requests for your details or money. Never send money or give credit card details, online account details or copies of personal documents to anyone you don’t know or trust. Be wary of unusual payment requests. Scammers will often ask you to use an unusual payment method, including preloaded debit cards, gift cards, iTunes cards or virtual currency such as Bitcoin. Remember, if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.