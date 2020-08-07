NOISE COMPLAINT >> At approximately 12:30 a.m. on July 31 patrol was dispatched to the area of Woodbine Court for the report of a noise complaint. It was reported that there was loud music and that it was an ongoing issue. Upon arrival, patrol searched the surrounding areas with negative findings. The neighborhood was quiet.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> At approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 31 patrol responded to an Everett Drive residence for a noise complaint. It was reported that a downstairs neighbor was making a banging noise and that it was an ongoing issue. On scene, patrol did not detect any loud noises.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> Shortly before 4:45 a.m. on July 31 patrol was dispatched the residence again for another noise complaint. Patrol spoke to the resident who agreed to stop making the noise.
FRAUD >> At approximately 4 p.m. on July 31 a Newtown Township resident contacted police in regards to a fraud. He reported that on his credit history he discovered a fraudulent bank account that was opened in his name with money deposited and then withdrawn. The resident reported this to the bank, and they closed the account and advised him to contact Social Security and the police department. The resident did not suffer a loss and was advised to contact the credit bureaus as well.
CARELESS DRIVING >> Around 5:15 p.m. on July 31 police received the report of a careless driver on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Richboro Road. The complainant reported a maroon Hyundai Sonata with a female driver swerving on the roadway, almost hitting the curb and another vehicle. Police checked the area with negative results. Middletown Township Police Department was notified since the vehicle was reported as last seen traveling in that direction.
MOTOR VEHICLE VIOLATIONS >> While on routine patrol in the area of Tyler State Park at approximately 8:45 p.m. on July 31, an officer observed three dirt bikes pull out of the park and head northbound on Swamp Road. Two of the dirt bikes went around a vehicle on Swamp Road and began to accelerate at a high rate of speed. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and one of the three dirt bikes pulled over. The other two fled the scene. The officer spoke with the operator and issued verbal warnings for the vehicle code violations. The officer was then advised by Bucks County Community College security that the operator of a white dirt bike rode through the campus at a high rate of speed. Security then located the dirt bike parked in the rear of the campus by the woods without a rider. Police arrived on scene and advised the operator to come out of the woods. The operator complied and was ultimately issued a disorderly conduct citation for fleeing from the police.
ARREST >> At approximately 1:45 a.m. on August 1 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Nissan Maxima for committing a vehicle code violation in the area of Sycamore Street and Richboro Road. Upon contact with the operator, 41-year-old Alexandra Toropov, of Philadelphia, the officer verified that there was an active warrant for Toropov’s arrest. Toropov was taken into custody for the Bucks County Sheriff’s Department
SUSPICOUS OCCURRENCE >> At approximately 3:45 a.m. on August 1 patrol was dispatched to the area of Gettysburg Lane for the report of a suspicious occurrence. The complainant reported that there had been a white truck parked out front of his home with a male walking around. Upon arrival police spoke to the complainant and observed that the complainant’s vehicle had been burglarized. The vehicle’s dashboard screen and the GPS screen had been smashed. Several other vehicles located on Cherry Lane were burglarized as well. The investigations are ongoing.
SUSPICIOUS INDIVIDUALS >> Police responded to the Parkview Way playground and pool area around 10:30 p.m. on August 1 for the report of several suspicious subjects on scene while the area was closed. The Homeowners Association reported that trespassing after hours has been an ongoing issue. Upon arrival, police located two vehicles near the back of the parking lot as well as two males and one female. The group appeared to be sitting and talking and were not creating a disturbance. Police advised them that the park was closed, and they left the area without incident.
FRAUD >> Shortly before 2 p.m. on August 2 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report fraudulent charges on his credit card in the amount of $1,073.30. The resident was able to cancel the credit card, and the bank is conducting the investigation.
TEEN COMPLAINT >> At approximately 9:30 p.m. on August 2 patrol was dispatched to the Acme Market parking lot for the report of teenagers hanging out in the lot. Police arrived on location and observed a small group of five to ten teenagers standing in a circle, talking. The group was not causing a disturbance, and they were dispersed by police.
FRAUD >> At approximately 2:30 p.m. on August 3 a Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters to report an unemployment fraud. The resident received a letter from the Department of Labor and Industry stating that she had applied for unemployment pandemic assistance when she had not. She was also sent two US Bank Visa credit cards. The fraud was reported to the correct agencies, and the resident was advised to shred the credit cards. The department has received numerous reports of fraud similar to this.
FRAUD >> At 4:30 p.m. on August 3 a Newtown Township resident arrived at headquarters to report a fraud. The fraud involved an employment scam in which the victim was emailed and then sent a check for $1,850 to deposit. After he deposited the check, the bank denied it. The victim was contacted again, via text message, and he provided his bank account number to the scammer. The scammer wired $7,212 into the victim’s account and asked him to send $2,000 via CASHAPP and $2,000 BitCoin. The victim completed the transactions before realizing that it was a fraud.
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE >> Police responded to the community pool located at Parkview Way shortly before 7 p.m. on August 3 for the report of suspicious circumstances. The Homeowner’s Association reported that individuals had been violating the park’s rules by hopping the fence and uncovering the pool cover while the community area was closed. Upon arrival, police did not observe anyone in the pool area, and patrol was resumed after the surrounding area was searched.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> Around 9:15 p.m. on August 3 police were dispatched to Parkview Way again for the report of a suspicious person in the community building parking lot. On scene, an officer spoke with two young adults in the parking lot. The officer advised them that the community center is closed after dark and further explained that the Homeowner Association may press trespass charges against subjects that violate the park rules in the future. They understood and left the area without incident.
STORM REPORT >> Due to Tropical Storm Isaias, on August 4 police were dispatched to six traffic signals without power, twelve hazardous condition calls, and four areas with fallen wires and/or poles in the roadway. The road closures that were in effect included Linton Hill Road, between Stoopville Road and Wrights Road, and Brownsburg Road, between Durham Road and Crest Road. Police and the Newtown Fire Association also responded to a Second Street Pike residence at approximately 11:45 a.m. for the report of a dwelling fire. Upon arrival, it was observed that a tree branch had fallen on the electric lines, pulling the meter off of the house and causing electrical arcing/sparking. The residents were evacuated, and officers remained on scene to direct the traffic until assistance was no longer needed. Patrol also responded to a Hansel Road residence shortly before 2 p.m. for the report of a fire. On location, patrol observed a tree limb that was resting on a wire and burning. Fire personal arrived to address the small fire.
LOOSE HORSE >> At approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 4 police responded to the area of Tyler Park Stables for the report of a loose white horse in the roadway. Upon arrival, the officer found the horse grazing at the property across the street and ensured that a resident from the stables recovered the horse.
THEFT >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 11 p.m. on August 4 to report that a friend had stolen her motor vehicle. The vehicle, a white 2015 Mini Cooper, was reported as last seen on July 29..On August 5, just before 12 p.m. police were dispatched to a Skyview Way residence for the report of unauthorized use of motor vehicle. On scene, the officer spoke with the vehicle owner who explained that the vehicle was taken without his permission. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 41-year-old Zachary Maness for unauthorized use.
PLAYING CHICKEN >> Around 7 p.m. om August 4 police responded to Acme Market for the report of seven to ten juveniles riding around on their bikes in the parking lot and playing chicken with cars. The parking lot and the Village of Newtown shopping center were checked with negative results.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> While on routine patrol at approximately 2:35 a.m. on August 6, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the Applebee’s parking lot. The vehicle had its running lights on with two occupants inside. The officer spoke with the driver and the passenger, who explained that they were just talking. Both occupants were identified, and no criminal activity was noted. No further police action was taken.
DUMPSTER FIRE >> At 9:30 p.m. on August 6 police and the fire department responded to the rear of The Gatherings in Wrightstown Township for the report of a dumpster fire. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, but the dumpster did sustain heavy fire damage.