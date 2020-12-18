FRAUD >> At 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 11 police were dispatched to the Providence Bank for the report of a check fraud. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
SCAM >> At approximately 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a scam. She reported that last week she received an email that appeared to be from Microsoft. When she called the phone number listed in the email, she was advised that there was a problem with her computer. She gave them access to her computer and was charged $249.99. After paying them, she later realized that she was scammed.
FRAUD >> At 2 p.m. on Dec. 14 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. He explained that he had listed a computer for sale on eBay. A man from New Jersey purchased the computer and paid $900 to the complainant in PayPal. After a couple of days, PayPal listed it as a fraudulent charge, and the complainant did not receive any payment. Police later identified the address that the computer was sent to as a scam drop off. Linden Police Department confirmed that they have received numerous calls in reference to scams being run from there.
TRUCK TASK FORCE >> A Motor Carrier Task Force Detail was conducted at Fox Hill Drive and Durham Road in Wrightstown Township on Dec. 16. Six trucks were stopped and inspected. As a result, two citations and five warnings were issued, and one truck was placed out of service.