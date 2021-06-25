ATTEMPTED BURGLARY >> At approximately 1:30 p.m. on June 18 police were dispatched to a residence on Brecknock Court for the report of a potential attempted burglary that had occurred earlier in the week. The homeowner had discovered broken branches, flowers that were stepped on, and a missing screen. Police are investigating the occurrence.
ARREST >> At 4:58 p.m. on June 18 police were dispatched to the area of Wrightstown Road and Hampton Court for a one-vehicle traffic accident, in which the vehicle had rolled over. While speaking with the driver, police and EMS personnel noticed slurred speech and smelled alcohol on their breath. The driver was transported to St. Mary Medical Center for further evaluation and charges are pending investigation and blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At 12:41 a.m. on June 22 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Subaru Outback for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass, near S. Sycamore St. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At 12 a.m. on June 23 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a red Chevrolet Sonic for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass, near Woodbourne Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At 2:27 a.m. on June 23 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Ford F-150 for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass, near Richboro Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. The operator consented to a search of the vehicle where further suspected narcotics and paraphernalia were located. The driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood and lab evidence results.
ARREST >> At 10:52 p.m. on June 23 police discovered a gray Ford Mustang parked on the side of Durham Road, in the area of Chatham Place. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, admitted to drinking earlier, and had urinated on the roadway where he was stopped at. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.