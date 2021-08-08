ARREST >> At approximately 1:30 am on July 30 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Summit Trace Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer observed metal knuckles, an illegal weapon, in plain sight within the vehicle. As a result of the investigation, the vehicle was impounded without incident, and a search warrant was obtained. Suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were recovered and seized as evidence. Charges are pending evidence results.
RETAIL THEFT >> At approximately 4 pm on July 30 police were dispatched to Ulta Beauty located on South Eagle Road for the report of a retail theft that occurred the day prior. Two females stole several bottles of perfume, and the total value of loss was $2,712.00. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
RETAIL THEFT >> While investigating a retail theft that occurred at Ulta Beauty on July 27, the investigators determined that the same individuals were also involved in a previously unreported retail theft. That theft occurred at the same location on June 7. Police successfully identified the subjects and cited them for retail theft.
ARREST >> At approximately 1:45 am on August 3 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a red GMC pickup truck for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Lower Silver Lake Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 11:30 pm on August 3 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Toyota Camry for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 11:15 pm on August 4 police responded to a disabled vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Windy Bush Road and Pineville Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected signs of intoxication and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.