FRAUD >> At 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. The complainant related that an unknown offender attempted to access his bank account using his social security number and his account number in Chester, New Jersey. The bank froze the account and notified the complainant of the attempted breach. The complainant did not suffer a monetary loss and was able to place a hold on his credit and acquire a new bank account number.
CITED >> At approximately 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 2 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver 2014 Honda Accord for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Lower Silver Lake Road. As a result of the investigation, a small amount of suspected marijuana was discovered and seized as evidence. The operator was issued a citation as a result.
HIT AND RUN >> At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 police were contacted in regards to a hit and run car accident that occurred on Wednesday December 30 in front of a Copper Leaf Drive residence. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
POSSESSION >> At 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a blue 2002 Lincoln for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of South Sycamore Street. As a result of the investigation, a small amount of suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized as evidence. Charges are pending lab results.
CITED >> At 4:55 a.m. on Jan. 3 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a white 2019 Dodge for committing a vehicle code violation on Durham Road in the area of South Drive. As a result of the investigation, a small amount of suspected marijuana was discovered and seized as evidence. The operator was issued a citation as a result.
UNDERAGE DRINKING >> At 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 police were dispatched to a Newtown Township residence for an abandoned 9-1-1 call. As a result of the investigation, an unconscious intoxicated 20-year-old man was found and transported to the hospital. Three other underage subjects that were on scene were issued citations for underage drinking.
FRAUD >> At approximately 11 a.m. on Jan. 7 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report fraud. The complainant explained that back in December someone claiming to be with Apple contacted her and told her that her device was hacked. The complainant purchased several gift cards as a result. The total value of loss was $6,620.