FRAUD >> At 8:30 a.m. on August 29 police initiated an investigation into the report of a worthless check that was used at Tanners Lawn & Snow Equipment. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
MOTORIST CITED >> At approximately 8:15 p.m. on August 30 police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road on the operator of a gold 2001 Jeep for committing a vehicle code violation. As a result of the stop, a small amount of suspected marijuana was discovered and seized as evidence, and the operator was issued citations.
FIREWORKS >> At approximately 9 p.m. on August 30 patrol was dispatched for the report of fireworks in the area of the Golden Lotus Memorial Park in Wrightstown Township. The complainant further reported that he had scared away the kids responsible. The area was checked and no fireworks or kids were observed.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on August 30 patrol was dispatched to the Newtown Grant Rec Center for a group of teens that were causing an excessive amount of noise. Upon arrival, police observed a group of teenagers quietly playing basketball. The group dispersed without incident.
FRAUD >> At 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. She reported that she received several emails regarding a request of payment of $999.99 to renew her subscription to Norton Life Lock. The resident explained that she does not have a subscription and believed it to be a scam. She did not open the email or any of its attachments, and she did not suffer any loss.
TRUCK DETAIL >> A Commercial Motor Vehicle truck detail was conducted on September 2 at Durham Road and Municipal Drive. During the detail, seven trucks were stopped and inspected. Two violations were found, one citation was issued, one truck was placed out of service for a steering violation, and one warning was issued for an exhaust violation.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >>A Linton Hill Road resident came to police headquarters at approximately 3 p.m. on Sept. 3 to report criminal mischief. It was reported that their mailbox was ripped from its post. The estimated cost of repairs was $150.