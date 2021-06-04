ARREST >> At approximately 11 p.m. on May 29 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black Lexus SUV for committing a vehicle code violation on Washington Crossing Road around North Sycamore Street. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. The operator refused to submit blood for chemical testing, and charges are pending.
ARREST >> At approximately 1:30 a.m. on May 30 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black Toyota SUV for committing a vehicle code violation on Durham Road. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 12:30 a.m. on May 31 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Nissan Rogue for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE SAFETY DETAIL >> The Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Unit on June 2 conducted a commercial vehicle safety detail on Durham Road and Fox Hill Drive in Wrightstown Township. The unit is made up of officers from this department, the Newtown Borough Police Department, and the Upper Makefield Township Police Department. During the detail, 18 trucks were stopped and inspected. Seven citations and thirteen warnings were issued for violations that were found. Two trucks were placed out of service, and one was towed.
ARREST >> At approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 2 police conducted a traffic stop on a Pontiac for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Lindenhurst Road. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 3 police conducted a traffic stop on a white Subaru for committing a vehicle code violation on Durham Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters at 3:35 p.m. on June 3 to report an unemployment fraud. Someone falsely applied for benefits with his name and social security number. The complainant contacted the credit bureaus and the PA Department of Labor and Industry to handle the matter.