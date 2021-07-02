ARREST >> At approximately 11:59 p.m. on June 25 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a white Hyundai for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass, near Woodbourne Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 2:30 a.m. on June 26 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a blue BMW for committing a vehicle code violation on Richboro Road in the area of West Hanover Street. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 11:30 p.m. on June 26 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Ford Focus for committing a vehicle code violation in the area of Durham Road and North Drive. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results. June 27, 2021
CITED >> At approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 26 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Infiniti for committing a vehicle code violation in the area Buck and Mill Pond Roads. As the officer approached the vehicle, he detected the odor of marijuana. As a result of the investigation, a small amount of suspected marijuana was discovered and seized as evidence. The operator received a citation.
TRUCK ENFORCEMENT >> The Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Unit conducted a commercial vehicle safety detail on the Newtown Bypass at Lindenhurst Road on June 30. The unit is made up of officers from this department, the Newtown Borough Police Department, and the Upper Makefield Township Police Department. During the detail, 16 trucks were stopped and inspected. Four citations and five warnings were issued for violations that were found.
ARREST >> At approximately 1:15 a.m. on July 1 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Acura for committing a vehicle code violation in the area of South Sycamore Street and Barclay Street. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
RETAIL THEFT >> At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 1 police were dispatched to Bed Bath & Beyond for the report of a retail theft. It was reported that a female with blonde hair walked out of the store with two KitchenAid mixers and got into a blue Honda Accord. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
THEFT >> A Wrightstown Township resident stopped at police headquarters at 3 p.m. on July 1 to report a theft. A FedEx package was stolen from his front yard sometime during the week before. The total value of loss was $448.