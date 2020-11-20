ACCIDENT >> Police were dispatched to the 7-11 on South Sycamore Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 for the report of a vehicle that was driven from the parking lot into the front of the store. A customer was struck inside the store and had minor injuries. The accident is under investigation.
THEFT >> Around 1 p.m. on Nov. 16 police were contacted in regards to a theft that occurred in Newtown Township. The theft involved two personal checks, and the investigation is ongoing.
CARELESS DRIVING >> At approximately 4 a.m. on Nov. 17 Newtown Township and Middletown Township police responded to the report of a careless driver. The operator of a black Nissan X-Terra illegally passed a marked Bucks County Sheriff’s van on Swamp Road at Pennswood Drive at a high rate of speed. The operator continued to travel at a high rate of speed down the bypass, failing to yield to the Bucks County Deputy’s activated police lights. Patrol located the vehicle, and a traffic stop was successfully conducted on Woodbourne Road. The operator received citations as a result.
INDECENT EXPOSURE >> Around 1 p.m. on Nov. 17 patrol responded to the area of PetSmart on South Eagle Road for the report of indecent exposure in front of the store. As a result of the investigation, the male subject that was involved was located and cited for disorderly conduct.
HIT AND RUN >> Police are investigating the report of a hit and run accident that occurred on Richboro Road around 1 p.m. on Nov. 17. The operator explained that he was rear-ended while he was stopped for a red light at the Newtown Bypass intersection. The striking vehicle fled the scene.
RETAIL THEFT >> Around 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 police were contacted in regards to a retail theft at CVS Pharmacy. The theft occurred at 3:45 p.m. and involved a man entering the store and stuffing the front of his jacket with merchandise. The investigation is ongoing.
FLEEING VEHICLE >> At approximately 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 18 police initiated a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road on the operator of a blue Acura sedan for committing vehicle code violations. The vehicle momentarily stopped but then fled at a high rate of speed. Police engaged in a vehicle pursuit that was terminated for community safety at the entrance to I95 southbound. Lower Makefield Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police were notified.
FRAUD >> At 9:35 a.m. on Nov. 19 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. While searching for a job online, the resident was contacted by a scammer posing as an international company that was hiring a personal assistant. She then received three checks in the mail and was instructed to deposit them and purchase bitcoin. The resident deposited the checks and bought the bitcoin before realizing that the checks were fraudulent. The scammer also withdrew $1,055 from her bank accounts.