DUI DETAIL >> Police conducted a roving DUI detail for the Fourth of July weekend. During the July 3 detail, two warnings and two traffic citations were issued for observed traffic violations. No operators were found to be driving under the influence.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS >> Police were dispatched to the 7-11 store located on South Sycamore Street at 11:50 p.m. on July 3 for the report of a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, a 52-year-old man was issued citations for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct in relation to the incident.
ARREST >> At approximately 10:45 p.m. on July 5 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black BMW for committing a vehicle code violation on Swamp Road at Short Lane. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of burnt marijuana. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. A small amount of suspected marijuana was discovered and seized as evidence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 4 a.m. on July 7 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a blue Hyundai for committing a vehicle code violation on Durham Road in the area of Eagle Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results. In addition, a female passenger was charged with providing false identification to law enforcement authorities, and a male passenger received a citation for public drunkenness.
BURGLARY >> At 12:35 p.m. on July 7 police responded to a Newtown Township residence for the report of a burglary. The resident explained that her bike was stolen from inside of her garage sometime during the weekend. An investigation is ongoing at this time.
TRUCK ENFORCEMENT >> The Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Unit conducted a commercial vehicle safety detail on Second Street Pike in Wrightstown Township on July 8. The unit is made up of officers from this department, the Newtown Borough Police Department, and the Upper Makefield Township Police Department. During the detail, two trucks were stopped and inspected, and no violations were found. However, one of the drivers was identified as a wanted person with an active arrest warrant out of Bucks County. The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported to Northampton Police Department for processing. The Bucks County Sheriff’s Department then took custody.