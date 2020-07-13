THEFT - At approximately 3 pm on July 2, a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a theft. The resident answered an advertisement for a rental property in Solebury and was in contact with someone who presented themselves as the owner. The resident transferred $1,800 for the first payment and security deposit and then never heard anything. When he drove over to the rental property, he met with the true owner and realized that the property was never for rent. There is an investigation underway.
FRAUD - At approximately 1:15 pm on July 3, a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a case of fraud. Someone used his personal information to apply for unemployment, and he received two unemployment checks in the mail. The checks were mailed back to the PA Unemployment Department.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON - Patrol was dispatched to a Haines Circle residence at 11:30 pm on July 3 for the report of a suspicious person. The complainant reported several subjects ringing the doorbell and running off. Officers checked the vicinity with negative results.
SUSPECTED DUI - While on routine patrol on Durham Road at 4:30 am on July 4, an officer was flagged down by a passing motorist. The motorist explained that he observed an elderly man stumbling in the roadway on Windy Bush Road in Wrightstown Township. The officer responded and spoke with the man, who was transported to St. Mary Medical Center by ambulance. Further investigation revealed that the man was involved in a single-vehicle traffic accident into a tree on Windy Bush Road at Pine Lane. The man is suspected of driving under the influence, and charges are pending blood evidence results.
DUI PATROL - Police conducted a roving DUI patrol for the Fourth of July weekend. As a result of the patrol, four vehicles were stopped. Two traffic citations and two verbal warnings were issued.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT - At approximately 1:15 pm on July 5 patrol was dispatched to Helen Randle Park for the report of disorderly conduct. It was reported that some parents from a sports tournament were tailgating and drinking in the parking lot. An officer responded and spoke to the complainant. The individuals suspected of drinking left the scene prior to police arrival.
TAILGATING AND DRINKING - Shortly before 3 pm on July 5, patrol was dispatched to Helen Randle Park for another report of tailgating and drinking. Officers responded and spoke with several parents in the area, in addition to a coach and the tournament coordinator. All were advised that there is no drinking in township parks, and no alcohol was observed at the time. Around 4:45 pm patrol was again dispatched to Helen Randle Park for a similar incident. Event staff ejected two teams from the tournament as a result, and the team members ultimately left the park.
ARREST - Shortly before 2 am on July 6 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a white 2001 Toyota Camry for committing a vehicle code violation on Durham Road. Police spoke with the operator, who was identified as 39-year-old Christopher Devalerio Sr. of Langhorne, and verified that there was an active warrant for Devalerio’s arrest out of Northampton County Easton Sheriff’s Office. Devalerio was taken into custody and transferred to Bucks County Correctional Facility.
LOOSE HORSES - While on routine patrol around 4:30 am on July 6, police observed three horses running loose in the area of Swamp Road in Wrightstown Township. Police spoke with Tyler Park Stables, and the horses were secured back into their pen.
THEFT - At approximately 7:15 am on July 6, police were dispatched to a Hansel Road residence for the report of a theft. The reporting party explained that nine plants were removed without permission from both sides of the Stoopville entrance to the development. The total value of loss was $575.
DUMPSTER FIRE - At approximately 8:30 am police responded to St. Andrew School for the report of property damage due to a fire. Upon arrival, police met with the complainant who showed the officer the dumpster in the rear of the school. The plastic lids were completely melted, and there was paint chipped off of the inside of the bin. It appeared that a group of individuals set off fireworks in the soccer field and disposed of the trash in the dumpster afterwards. The fire was likely started by the disposal.
FRAUD - At 11 am on July 6 a Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters to report an unemployment fraud. The resident related that a false unemployment account was created with his social security number. He also received a debit card in the amount of $11,000 from the PA Treasury Department. The PA Treasury Department was notified of the fraud.
FIRE CALL - At approximately 1:30 pm on July 6 patrol responded to Ralphie’s Bar and Grill in Wrightstown Township for the report of a dwelling fire. Upon arrival, officers were notified by fire crews on location that the occupants were evacuated and that there was a heavy smoke condition coming from the office area. Multiple fire departments arrived to assist, and the fire was determined to have ignited in a dryer.
FRAUD - Shortly before 11:30 am on July 7 police responded to an Armstrong Circle residence for the report of fraud. The resident explained that he was attempting to sell an office desk on Craigslist. He was contacted by a woman who claimed to be moving to the Los Angeles area. Since the female wasn’t in the area to make the transaction in person, she sent the complainant a cashier’s check for $1,350. The first $350 was said to be for the desk itself with an extra $50 for the complainant’s inconvenience. The rest of the money was to be sent back to the female by a money gram in order to pay a moving company to get the desk. The complainant used his own money for the money gram, but later discovered the cashier’s check was fraudulent. The total value of loss was $950.
SUSPICIOUS OCCURRENCE - A Leedom Way resident responded to headquarters just before 1 pm on July 7 to report a suspicious occurrence. The resident found three nails in the tires of his car. Two nails were in the driver’s side front tire and one nail was in the driver’s side rear tire.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - At 10 pm on July 7 patrol was dispatched to a Ridge Avenue residence in Wrightstown Township for the report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway. Prior to police arrival, the reporting party requested cancellation because the vehicle left the area. Police checked the neighborhood, and everything appeared normal.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON - At 6:15 am on July 8 police were dispatched for a suspicious person at a Ridge Avenue residence in Wrightstown Township. It was reported that a man was trying to enter the residence, claiming that he owned the house. Police spoke with the man who was identified as 32-year-old Tyrell Brewtown-Gilbert of Bristol. Brewtown-Gilbert confirmed that he was at the residence the night before as well and believed that he had just purchased the home. Police discovered there was an active warrant for Bretown-Gilbert’s arrest from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken into custody and held at headquarters until Bucks County Sheriff’s Department arrived.
THEFT - Joey G’s Gourmet Deli contacted police at 8:30 am on July 8 to report a theft. Sometime after July 6 12 chairs and three tables were stolen from the side of the building. The total value of loss was approximately $500.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION - At approximately 9:35 am on July 8 patrol was dispatched to Alexander Way for the report of an intoxicated female passed out under a tree. Police spoke with the female and arranged for her to be taken home. It was the third time the department had contact with her while she was under the influence in recent weeks. The female was cited for public intoxication.