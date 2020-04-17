SCAM >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at approximately 7:30 pm on April 9 to report an email she received from an unknown party. The email contained threats to her computer system and demanded $19,000 in bitcoin to avoid an attack. Police advised the resident that this is a common scam and instructed her to delete the message and not respond to it.
POSSESSION >> At approximately 11 pm police initiated a pedestrian stop on Lower Dolington Road on two subjects walking towards Frost Lane. As a result of the stop, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found and confiscated for evidence. Charges are pending lab results.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> At 8:45 am on April 11 a suspicious occurrence at the Bucks County Blind Association located on Freedom Drive was reported. The complainant explained that a locked clothes donation bin had its lid torn open. The complainant reported catching two white females, heavy set and approximately in their 40s, stealing donations from it in the past.
THEFT >> Shortly before 9:30 am on April 13 police responded to a Clearview Drive residence for the report of a theft. It was reported that someone stole a rail from the resident’s back fence. Police observed the split rail fence and a horizontal rail missing. The total value of loss is approximately $15.
SCAM >> Two separate Newtown Township residents contacted police to report scam emails they received. The email sender claimed to have the residents’ passwords to pornographic websites. The emails also threatened to send videos of the residents using the websites to all of their contacts, unless they paid $1,900 in bitcoins. Police advise residents that this is the Sextortion Bitcoin Scam. If you receive an email similar to this, delete the email, do not send any money, and change all of your passwords. The email addresses used in these scams are often fake and unable to be further investigated.
FRAUD >> Newtown Township resident contacted police at approximately 1:30 pm on April 14 to report that an unknown party fraudulently rented a car using her identity. The victim learned of this when she received a letter from the rental company stating that the vehicle was not returned. An investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> At 3 pm on April 14 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. The complainant received an email from an unknown source that stated a Verizon account was opened in her name with her Social Security Number. The complainant contacted Verizon directly, and they confirmed that an account was opened in her name. Verizon requested a police report in order to close the account.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 12:45 pm on April 15 to report a fraud involving the theft of his cell phone number. He further reported that someone opened a $5,000 home equity loan/line of credit through Santander Bank and attempted to get another $5,000 out again. Santander Bank is aware of this and is addressing the matter.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> Shortly before 1 am on April 16 police were dispatched to the area of Kirkwood Drive for a noise complaint. Upon arrival, police located the source of the loud music and made contact with the responsible subject, who agreed to turn the music down.
FRAUD >> Around 9 am on April 16 a Wrightstown Township resident contacted police to report an attempted fraud. The resident explained that she received an email from an unknown person and was told to electronically mail $1,000 of bitcoin currency to an online account. If she did not comply, her account information would be released. The resident immediately recognized this email as a scam but was surprised to see a password she commonly uses listed there. Police advised the resident to check her bank accounts to ensure that all recent transactions were legitimate. Police also advised the resident to block the email address, to check her credit history for suspicious activity, and to change her passwords. Several variations of this scam have been reported this week. Please note that scams such as these are common. If you have not suffered a loss, they do not need to be reported to police.