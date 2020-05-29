FRAUD >> At approximately 4:30 p.m. on May 22 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report fraudulent transactions that were made with his debit card. The total value of loss was approximately $368.
VANDALISM >> A Wrightstown Township resident contacted police shortly after 4:45 p.m. on May 22 to report vandalism that occurred at his residence. The complainant explained that at some point between sunset on May 17 and sunrise the next day, someone placed his trash cans in front of his car. Lily plants were also found cut and thrown in the driveway along with old tree trunk roots that had been pulled up.
CITED >> At approximately 1:45 a.m. on May 23, police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of gold 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier for committing a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, a small amount of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia was discovered and seized as evidence. The operator was issued a citation.
LITTERING >> Patrol was dispatched on May 23 to the area of the train bridge on Old Sacketts Ford Road in Wrightstown Township for the report of littering. Upon arrival, police spoke to the complainant who showed officers numerous items of debris that had piled up there. Among the debris were some boxes with an address in Buckingham Township. Patrol responded to the address and spoke to the owner who agreed to remove the debris immediately.
THEFT >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 12:30 p.m. on May 24 to report a theft. Her son’s tackle box was taken from the lake behind Crossing Community Church on Lower Silver Lake Road on the evening of May 17. The approximate value of loss was $200.
TRESPASSING >> While on routine patrol shortly before 1:45 p.m. on May 24, an officer observed a subject inside the locked fence area of the Newtown Skate Park. Upon contact, the officer instructed the subject to leave and issued a citation for trespassing.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at approximately 12:30 p.m. on May 26 to report criminal mischief to her fence. A section of her fence was painted with yellow paint and the bottom portion of the fence was broken.
THEFT >> At 11:45 a.m. on May 28 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a check that was stolen from her mailbox. The total value of loss was $3,700 and the investigation is ongoing.