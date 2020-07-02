CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> At approximately 5:30 p.m. on June 26 patrol responded to a Heather Court residence for the report of criminal mischief to a vehicle. The complainant explained that he parked his car in front of his residence for roughly two days and someone smashed his back passenger window. Nothing appeared to be missing.
THEFT >> At 6:30 p.m. on June 27 police investigated a retail theft from the Staples store located on West Road. Two pairs of Apple Air Pod headphones were stolen, valued at $318 each. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
FIREWORKS COMPLAINT >> At 9:45 p.m. on July 1 patrol responded to the Newtown Cemetery, located at 655 Penn Street, for a fireworks complaint. It was reported that fireworks were being set off inside the cemetery. Upon arrival, the officer observed a group of adults setting off the fireworks. The group was advised that the cemetery was closed and that the fireworks were being set off illegally. The group apologized and explained that they were having a ceremony for a friend who had passed away recently. The group cleaned up the fireworks and left without incident.