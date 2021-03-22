CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 1:15 am on March 12 police conducted a traffic stop on Buck Road in the area of Mill Pond Road on the operator of a white Ford SUV for committing a vehicle code violation. As a result of the investigation, suspected marijuana, suspected cocaine, and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized as evidence. Charges are pending evidence results.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 10 am on March 15 to report a fraud. He explained that his credit card was compromised with a fraudulent purchase. His credit card company did not hold him responsible, and there was no monetary loss.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters around 3 pm on March 15 to report a fraud. Someone hacked the complainant's email account, and the hacker requested gift cards from all the contacts in the address book. No monetary loss occurred, and police advised the complainant to delete their email account and take precautionary identity theft prevention steps.
OFFENSIVE WEAPONS >> At approximately 12:45 am on March 16 police conducted a traffic stop on Penns Park Road and Durham Road in Wrightstown Township on the operator of a maroon Ford F150 pickup truck for committing a vehicle code violation. As a result of the investigation, a sword and a blade were found in the vehicle and seized as evidence. The operator was charged with possessing offensive weapons.
CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 10:15 pm on March 17 police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Sycamore Street on the operator of a gray 2014 Jeep Wrangler for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
FRAUD >> At approximately 9:30 am on March 18 a Wrightstown Township resident responded to headquarters to report a fraud. She explained that she received a letter from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance indicating that she would receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Benefits. The complainant has no connections to Kentucky and reported it to them as well.
CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 9 pm on March 18 police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Swamp Road on the operator of a white 2000 Ford Expedition for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. The operator refused to submit to chemical testing and was processed at Northampton Township Police Department before release.