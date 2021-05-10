FRAUD >> At 10:30 a.m. on April 30 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. She received a text message that appeared to be from her boss, instructing her to run an errand and purchase six $100 gift cards. She purchased them and texted them the codes on the back. She later realized that the text message did not come from her boss and she was scammed.
ARREST >> At approximately 10:45 p.m. on April 30 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Ford pickup truck for committing a vehicle code violation on Richboro Road and West Hanover Street. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of marijuana. A small amount of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized as evidence. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 1 a.m. on May 1 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black Ford sedan for committing a vehicle code violation on South Sycamore Street and Washington Avenue. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 10 p.m. on May 1 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Lexus SUV for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of South Sycamore Street. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 3:15 a.m. on May 2 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a red Chevy sedan for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Summit Trace. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and marijuana. A small amount of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized as evidence. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS >> While on routine patrol at approximately 6:30 am, on May 2 an officer observed an intoxicated subject in the area of North Sycamore Street and Jefferson Street. The subject was issued a citation for public drunkenness, and the subject’s friend was contacted to safely escort them home.
ARREST >> At approximately 11 p.m. on May 2 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black Ford pickup truck for committing a vehicle code violation on Richboro Road and West Hanover Street. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
TRUCK ENFORCEMENT >> The Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Unit conducted a commercial vehicle safety detail on May 5 on Stoopville Road and Eagle Roads. The unit is made up of officers from this department, the Newtown Borough Police Department, and Upper Makefield Township Police Department. During the detail, five trucks were stopped and inspected. Five citations and three warnings were issued for violations that were found. One truck was placed out of service and towed.
FRAUD >> At approximately 3 p.m. on May 5 a Newtown Township resident stopped at headquarters to report a fraud. He advised that he received a debit card and a series of checks from a bank account that he did not open. He contacted the bank to close the account immediately and did not suffer a monetary loss.
ARREST >> At approximately 10:15 p.m. on May 5 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a blue Ford sedan for committing a vehicle code violation on Durham Road and Maple Avenue. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 12:30 a.m. on May 6 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black Honda Civic for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Newtown Gate Drive. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
FRAUD >> At approximately 6:45 p.m. a Newtown Township resident stopped at police headquarters to report a fraud involving several transactions on her debit card. The total value of loss was $500 and the resident contacted her bank to resolve the matter.