FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at approximately 2:30 p.m. on April 16 to report a fraud. Someone emailed her and said they hacked her webcam and had an incriminating video of her. If she did not open the attachment to the email or follow the link, they threatened to release the video. Police confirmed that this is a common scam. Do not click on the links. Delete the emails.
ARREST >> Police were dispatched to Newtown Veterinarian Hospital at 8 p.m. on April 16 for the report of an intoxicated operator of a black Honda Civic in the parking lot. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 11 p.m. on April 16 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a beige Hyundai for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 1:30 a.m. on April 17 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Mitsubishi for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Campus Drive. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence while under the legal drinking age of 21. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
Police were dispatched to Acme Market on West Road at approximately 7 a.m. on April 17 for the report of fraud by use of credit cards. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
ARREST >> Shortly after midnight on April 18, police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a white Chrysler for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 1:30 a.m. on April 19 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black Ford for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Newtown Gate Drive. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence while under the legal drinking age of 21. Charges are pending.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around noon on April 19 to report credit card fraud. She explained that there were fraudulent purchases on her credit card that she was able to cancel. The purchases did not go through, and there was no monetary loss.
FRAUD >> Around 10:45 a.m. on April 20 a Newtown Township resident contacted police and reported a fraud. She explained that in the past week she received five different debit cards and checks in her name from various banks. She was not out any money but found it unnerving to receive bank cards and checks that she never applied for. She contacted the banks, and police advised her to notify the credit bureaus and put a fraud alert on her bank account as well.
TRUCK ENFORCEMENT >> On April 21, the Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Unit conducted a commercial vehicle safety detail on Washington Avenue in Newtown Borough. The unit is made up of officers from this department, the Newtown Borough Police Department, and Upper Makefield Township Police Department. During the detail, six trucks were stopped and inspected. Two warnings were issued for violations that were found.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at noon on April 21 to report a fraud. He explained that he received a debit card in the mail for an account that he never opened. The incident was referred to the bank’s fraud department.
POSSESSION >> At approximately 12:15 a.m. on April 22 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a green Subaru Forrester for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road. Suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized as evidence during the interaction, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
ATTEMPTED FRAUD >> Police were dispatched to TD Bank on Upper Silver Lake Road at 3 p.m. on April 21 for the report of an attempted fraud, not in progress. The operator of a white BMW in the drive-through had attempted to cash a fraudulent check. The investigation is ongoing.