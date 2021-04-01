DUI CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 12:05 am on March 26 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a white Chevrolet pickup truck for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
RETAIL THEFT >> Police responded to McCaffrey’s Food Market around 1 pm on March 26 to investigate the report of a retail theft that occurred earlier in the day. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
DUI CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 3:30 am on March 27 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black Lexus IS for committing a vehicle code violation on the Penns Trail and Newtown-Yardley Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
UNDERAGE DRINKING >> While on routine patrol in the area of the Newtown Farmers Market at approximately 4:30 am on March 27, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the rear parking lot. The officer spoke with the two occupants and issued a citation for underage drinking as a result of the investigation.
DUI CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 3:30 am on March 30 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black Saturn for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Campus Drive. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 10 am on March 31 to report a fraud. Someone wrote a series of checks from his account at several locations. The total reported loss was approximately $1,000.
ATTEMPTED FRAUD >> A Wrightstown Township resident contacted police at 8:15 pm on March 31 to report an attempted fraud. She explained that she received an email about a recent Amazon order totaling $5,989.68. The items listed in the email included a Samsung TV, a gaming system, and a line of credit. The resident explained that she did not make the purchases, and they did not appear in her order history either. Police determined that the email did not come from Amazon. It was an attempt to scam people into calling the provided number to learn their personal information and credit card numbers. Please be wary of such scams and determine the source of an email before interacting with it.