ARREST >> At approximately 12:30 a.m. on May 7 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Chevy sedan for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Woodbourne Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
FRAUD >> At 9:15 p.m. on May 7 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud attempt. She was notified that someone attempted to make a purchase with her debit card information. The complainant was able to close her account and did not suffer a monetary loss.
ARREST >> At approximately 2 a.m. on May 8 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a white GMC Terrain for committing a vehicle code violation on Mill Pond Road in the area of Richboro Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
HIT AND RUN ARREST >> At approximately 6:30 p.m. on May 8 police were dispatched for the report of a hit-and-run car accident on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road. The vehicle that fled the scene was later found disabled against a guardrail it struck on the bypass in the area of Summit Avenue. As a result of the investigation, the suspect was identified and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Police were dispatched to Acme Market around 8:15 p.m. on May 8 for the report of criminal mischief. Three juvenile males, who were no longer on scene, took a package of eggs and three cans of silly string from the store and vandalized the area. As a result of the investigation, the subjects were identified and cited for disorderly conduct.
FRAUD >> At 3 p.m. on May 10 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. They received a phone call from someone claiming that their social security number was stolen. Police advised them that this was a scam and recommended contacting the Social Security Administration.
POSESSION >> At approximately 9 p.m. on May 11 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a green Ford for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Swamp Road. Upon contact with the operator, a small amount of suspected marijuana was discovered and seized as evidence. The operator was cited as a result.
ARREST >> At approximately 12:45 a.m. on May 12 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a maroon Honda SUV for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> Police were dispatched to a Wrightstown Township residence at 4 p.m. on May 12 for the report of a verbal argument that turned physical. As a result of the investigation, one subject was arrested and charged with assault.
CITATION ISSUED >> Police were dispatched to Newtown Grant around 7:15 p.m. on May 12 for the report of an intoxicated male breaking patio furniture at a residence. Police made contact with the man, who refused medical assistance. As a result of the investigation, citations will be issued.
MOTOR VEHICLE VIOLATION >> At approximately 11:50 p.m. on May 13 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Volkswagen Passat for committing a vehicle code violation on Pheasant Run and Terry Drive. As a result of the investigation, the operator was charged with driving on a suspended license – 3rd or subsequent violation.