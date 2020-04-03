ARREST >> At 1:45 a.m. on March 27 police were dispatched to a Stoopville Road residence for the report of a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation, two individuals were arrested on simple assault and harassment charges.
SCAM >> At 11 p.m. on March 28, a Wrightstown Township resident contacted police to report an incident of fraud. The complainant explained that his wife had sold an industrial sewing machine on the “OfferUp” website. He later received a cashier’s check in an amount significantly greater than the arranged price. The issuer of the check instructed his wife to cash the check and send the remaining money back to pay for transportation of the machine. After researching the company that issued the check, the complainant believed that the check was fraudulent. Police verified that it was a scam.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Around 5:30 a.m. on March 30 police responded to Fountain Farm Lane for the report of criminal mischief to a vehicle. Upon arrival, police observed that the vehicle’s front windshield was shattered. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
TRESPASSING >> Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on March 31 police were dispatched to Council Rock High School North for the report of a man trespassing on the track. Police spoke with the man, who was jogging, and instructed him to leave.
MISSING JUVENILE >> Police were dispatched to Wrightstown Township at approximately 12:30 p.m. on April 1 for the report of a missing juvenile. She had been last seen by her family on April 1 at 12:18 p.m. as she was leaving their Wrightstown Township residence. The juvenile was later located and reunited with her family on April 2.
CHARGES PENDING >> Police responded to Chick-Fil-A around 1:45 p.m. on April 1 for the report of a disorderly person on scene. The incident involved a vehicle blocking both lanes of the drive thru, one party recording another, and confrontation between the parties. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that a physical altercation occurred, and one subject is pending harassment charges.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at approximately 8:15 a.m. on April 2 to report the fraudulent use of her credit card and unauthorized purchases. The investigation is ongoing.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> At 11 a.m. on April 2 an Everett Drive resident contacted police to report a suspicious person. An unknown female was at the resident’s front doorstep for an unknown reason and was seen running towards a dark blue compact car after. The vehicle was then seen driving towards Lower Dolington Road. Police checked the area with negative results.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> At 1:45 p.m. on April 2 a Daulton Court resident reported a theft from his vehicle. According to the complainant, his vehicle was parked in his driveway overnight, and he believes someone took the vehicle’s hitch and a control module. The investigation is ongoing.
SUSPICIOUS OCCURENCE >> Police responded to Acme Market at approximately 5:30 p.m. on April 2 for the report of a suspicious occurrence with two men, not in progress. Upon arrival, police spoke with the manager who explained that two unknown males were found attempting to enter the office and employee area. After the manager confronted them, the males quickly left the store.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 7:45 p.m. on April 2 to report fraudulent accounts that were opened in her husband’s name. It was believed that no unauthorized funds were removed, but the complainant was advised to check her other accounts and to notify the proper departments.