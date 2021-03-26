FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at 9:30 a.m. on March 19 to report a fraud. She explained that she received a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor regarding Pandemic Assistance, fraudulently requested with her Social Security Number. The resident took fraud prevention steps and reported the fraud to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor as well.
ARREST >> On March 20 police were dispatched to the Bucks County Community College in Newtown Township for a disorderly subject by the main entrance to the COVID-19 Vaccination site. It was reported that the subject was driving at a high rate of speed in the area of the vaccination line and yelling profanities. Additionally, it was reported that the subject struck his passenger with his vehicle. On scene, the struck passenger did not claim any injuries and refused medical treatment. As a result of the investigation, the disorderly subject was arrested and charged with Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Disorderly Conduct (Obscene Language), Disorderly Conduct (Hazardous/Physically Offensive Condition) and Harassment. He was processed at Northampton Township Police Department and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Seaman. Bail was set at $30,000.00, unsecured.
DUI CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 10:30 p.m. on March 20 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a white Toyota SUV for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
DUI CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 1:15 a.m. on March 21 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black Honda Accord for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Newtown Gate. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
CITATION ISSUED >> At approximately 12 a.m. on March 22 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a white Nissan for committing a vehicle code violation on Durham Road. As a result of the investigation, a small amount of suspected marijuana was discovered and seized as evidence. The operator received a citation as a result.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at 4:15 p.m. on March 22 to report a fraud. She received an instant message that requested $3,000. She provided her name and date of birth before realizing that it was a scam. There was no monetary loss.
RETAIL THEFT >> At 3 p.m. on March 23 police were dispatched to Ulta Beauty for the report of a retail theft that occurred the night before. Approximately $327 worth of merchandise was stolen, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> Shortly before 4 p.m. on March 23, a Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters to report a fraud. Someone fraudulently opened credit cards, store accounts, and a loan in their name. The resident was able to close the accounts and did not suffer a monetary loss.
THEFTS FROM VEHICLES >> Just after 5 p.m. on March 23 police were dispatched to Veterans Park for several reports of thefts from vehicles. In total, four vehicles were targeted, and the windows were smashed and broken into. An investigation into these thefts is ongoing at this time. Please remove all valuables from your vehicle, and remember, if you see something, say something.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at 8:50 a.m. on March 25 to report a fraud. She was hired as a customer service representative by an online company. She then received a check in the mail and was instructed to deposit it and buy equipment. She became suspicious when the names on the check did not match the contact list she had. She did not cash the check and did not suffer any losses as a result.