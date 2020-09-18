CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Patrol was dispatched to Bright Now! Dental located on South Eagle Road around 4 p.m. on Sept. 11 for the report of criminal mischief to a vehicle. There was a scratch mark down the passenger side of the vehicle.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 11 patrol responded to the parking lot outside of McCaffrey’s Food Market for the report of a suspicious vehicle. The complainant reported that a car was parked in the lot with the car door open for about a half-hour. Upon arrival, police located the vehicle owner who had forgotten to close it.
DISORDERLY MAN >> A complainant contacted police at 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 11 to report an encounter with a disorderly person on the Newtown Bypass that occurred 15 to 25 minutes prior. The complainant explained that she was leaving the Village of Newtown, and a white Mazda began tailgating her and honking the horn. When the traffic lights were red at Durham Road and then again at Richboro Road, the Mazda operator exited his car and began yelling and screaming at the complainant. Another driver pushed the disorderly man away from her car. The disorderly man then returned to his vehicle and turned onto Richboro Road.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> At 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 12 patrol responded to a Hill Haven Court residence for the report of criminal mischief. An anti-Semitic symbol was found spray-painted in the grass area.
STRUCK PEDESTRIAN >> Police responded to the GAP parking lot at 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 12 for the report of a struck pedestrian. The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle as she was crossing the roadway and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> Police were contacted at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 14 in regards to a suspicious vehicle that was in the area of Linton Hill Road and Wrights Road. It was reported that a tan van was seen driving around the neighborhood, but was no longer in the area. Police checked the surrounding area with negative results.
TRUCK DETAIL >> A Commercial Motor Vehicle truck detail was conducted at Stoopville Road and Eagle Road on Sept. 15. During the detail, five trucks were stopped and inspected, and three trucks were placed out of service. Four citations and eight warnings were issued as a result.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> At 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 patrol was dispatched to the area between Council Rock North and Newtown Middle School for the report of a suspicious person. It was reported that there was a man subject yelling at joggers. Upon arrival, police spoke with the man and he was cleared by investigation.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> At 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 16 patrol responded to a Hallowell Drive residence in Wrightstown Township for the report of a suspicious person. Police spoke with the subject and determined that he was trying to find the owner of a dog he had found. The dog and dog owner were reunited, and the suspicion was deemed unfounded.
FRAUD >> Around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report fraud. The reporting party explained that she received a fake phone call from social security. They stated that her social security card was used in Texas and that they needed to verify all of her information. The reporting party did provide the caller with her date of birth and social security number before she realized that it was a scam. Police advised the resident to report this to the Social Security Department and to contact the credit bureaus to put a freeze on her name and her social security number. Police advise all residents to be wary of this common scam and do not provide personal information over the phone.
THEFT >> At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 police were contacted by a Wrightstown Township resident in regards to a theft. The complainant reported the theft of political signs from his front lawn.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> Police were contacted around 10 a.m. on Sept. 17 in regards to a suspicious person who was observed at Roberts Ridge Park. The reporting party explained that a few weeks ago and again yesterday, she noticed a man sitting in a beat-up black Lexis watching the park. Police advised the complainant to report suspicious circumstances like this when and while it’s occurring in order for police to intervene and investigate. To report such incidences contact the Bucks County Non-Emergency Dispatch Center at (215) 328-8524.