ARREST >> At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 police initiated a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass on the operator of a white Ford Focus for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, 39-year-old Matthew Burkett of Warwick the officer verified that there was an active arrest warrant for him out of Philadelphia. Burkett was taken into custody and transferred to Philadelphia Police. Further charges are pending investigation.
FRAUD >> Shortly before noon on Oct. 2, a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. She reported that she received an email about someone in Texas having access to her Pennsylvania Operator License. There was no fraudulent activity on her credit or debit cards. Police recommended that the complainant contact her bank to monitor her accounts and to be wary of sharing her personal information over the phone.
CITATION ISSUED >> Around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 police were dispatched to a facility within Newtown Township. The receptionist desk received their delivery from a local restaurant, and the delivery driver had left the order and an extra plastic shopping bag on the counter before leaving the area. Inside the bag was trash, a small amount of suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The delivery driver was identified and issued a citation as a result.
FRAUD >> At approximately 10 a.m. on Oct. 3 a Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters to report fraudulent purchases on her debit card. The total value of loss was approximately $75.
FRAUD >> At 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 5 a Newtown Township resident contacted police in regards to a fraudulent check she received in the mail. The check was in the amount of $3,900 from a restoration company in Colorado, was mailed from California, and signed by Oprah Winfrey. The complainant recognized this as a scam and did not try to cash the check.
ARREST >> Around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 6 police initiated a traffic stop in the area of the Newtown Bypass and Swamp Road on the operator of a red Chrysler sedan for committing a vehicle code violation. Once the vehicle stopped, the operator then fled and headed towards East Park Road. With the assistance of Upper Makefield, Lower Makefield, and Newtown Borough police departments, police engaged in a foot pursuit with the subject. The subject, Nicholas Schorn, was subsequently located taken into custody on an outstanding active arrest warrant out of Montgomery County. Further charges are pending investigation.