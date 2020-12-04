THEFT >> At 10 am on Nov. 25 a Wrightstown Township resident contacted police to report a theft. The resident explained that two of her political signs were stolen overnight, and one of her yard signs was tossed into the weeds. She reported that this had happened twice now. This incident occurred on Park Avenue.
FRAUD >> At approximately 1:15 pm on Nov. 25 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. The complainant explained that he was notified of a direct deposit request, attempting to divert his direct deposit earnings into an unknown bank account. The fraudulent change was discovered before any funds were lost, and the matter was corrected.
THEFT >> At 1:45 pm on Nov. 25 a Wrightstown Township resident contacted police to report a theft. Two yard signs were taken from the resident’s property. This incident occurred on Maher Lane.
BURGLARY >> At approximately 5:45 pm on Nov. 25 police responded to a York Street residence for the report of a burglary. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> At 11:30 am on Nov. 27 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. The complainant related that a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan for $10,000 was fraudulently taken out in his name. SBA is investigating the matter further.
CAR JACKING >> At approximately 2:54 pm on Nov. 27 police responded to a report of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle during a car-jacking robbery at the Chandler Hall Senior Center. It was subsequently reported that a male and female forcibly took the victim’s vehicle and in the process of fleeing, struck the female victim and a male worker who had come to her aid during the robbery. The vehicle then fled the parking lot by driving over a grass area and an adjoining sidewalk, which disabled a tire on the vehicle. The stolen vehicle then fled to the nearby intersection of Summit Trace Road and Newtown Bypass where the suspects blocked in another occupied vehicle, which was stopped at the traffic light. The male suspect attempted to gain entry and take the vehicle from the victim, but the victim was able to lock his doors and prevent the suspect from gaining access into his vehicle. The victim was then able to flee in his auto and escape from the scene. The suspects got back into the initial stolen auto and traveled to the 500 block of White Swan Way in Middletown Township, where the suspects stopped the stolen vehicle, blocking the roadway. A resident of White Swan Way saw the vehicle stopped with a disabled tire and stopped to offer assistance where the suspects forcibly searched the victim for valuables and took his vehicle and fled, abandoning the first stolen vehicle on White Swan Way. Information on the suspects and the stolen vehicle was broadcasted across multiple Bucks County Police radio zones, and Bensalem Township Police Officers observed the stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Route 1 into Philadelphia. Bensalem Township Police & Philadelphia Police patrol & Tac-Air helicopter pursued the vehicle to the 1600 block of Orthodox Street – Philadelphia, where the suspects struck several parked vehicles and an occupied civilian vehicle, where they were then taken into custody. Both suspects were transported back to Bucks County for arrest and after a joint investigation by Newtown Township Police & Middletown Township Police, 28-year-old Eric Meehan of Philadelphia and 31-year-old Ashley Young of Holland were charged with offenses including Robbery of Motor Vehicle, Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Theft By Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, & Criminal Conspiracy. They were arraigned by MDJ John Kelly and were remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $200,000 (10%) bail.
THEFT >> At approximately 4:30 pm on Nov. 27 police responded to the Acme Market to meet with a customer that reported a pickpocketing. The customer explained that while she was shopping in an aisle, someone stole her wallet out of her purse. She suspects that it was a white male that was near her. She described him as tall, skinny, and approximately in his 20s.
THEFT >> At 5:15 pm on Nov. 27 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a theft. Two decorative blue stones, valued at $300 each, were stolen from outside of a South Sycamore Street residence.
FATAL ACCIDENT >> At 3 am on Nov. 28 police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Wrightstown Road for the report of a traffic accident that involved a single vehicle striking a utility pole and a tree. The operator was found unresponsive and was transported to Saint Mary Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing.
FRAUD >> At 5:30 pm on Nov. 30 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report wire fraud. The total estimated loss is over $30,000 and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> At approximately 11 am on Dec. 2 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud involving money orders. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
At 1:30 pm on Dec. 2 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. The fraud involved a written personal check that was altered and fraudulently rewritten to someone else. The investigation is ongoing.
THEFT >> At 4:30 pm on Dec. 2 a Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters to report a theft. A birthday card containing a $100 Amazon gift card was stolen in the mail. The outside envelope was all that arrived.
THEFTS FROM VEHICLES >> Around 8 am on Dec. 2 police responded to the parking lot of the Newtown Athletic Club for the report of thefts from vehicles. Two vehicles had smashed windows and several items were stolen from inside. The scene was processed, and the investigation is ongoing.