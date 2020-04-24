THEFT FROM VEHICLES >> Newtown Township was hit with theft from vehicles April 16 and 17 on Ainsley, Daulton and Haines Courts and Northampton Township was hit Friday into Saturday morning (Taylor's Way, VanHorn Place). "We ask that you check your overnight video footage for offender(s) and notify local police jurisdictions of any captured attempts suspicious vehicles," said police. "Many of these crimes have been occurring throughout Bucks County in the early morning hours. We are asking commercial delivery drivers, newspaper delivery personnel and early morning risers to pay attention and immediately report any suspicious activity. As always, we remind everyone to please remove all valuables and lock your cars."
THEFT >> Around 2 pm on April 17 police were contacted by a Newtown Township resident in regards to a theft. According to the complainant, a box of jewelry was missing from her vehicle and she believes that it was stolen four weeks earlier. An investigation is ongoing.
THEFT >> At approximately 3:15 pm on April 18 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report the theft of his cell phone number. He explained that his number had been switched to another phone carrier without his knowledger permission. The phone carrier required a police report to transfer the number back.
FRAUD >> At approximately 10:30 am on April 19 a Township resident contacted police to report a fraud on Facebook Market Place. She explained that she was selling her wedding dress on the site for $700 and hbeen contacted by someone interested in buying the dress. The buyer transferred $1,500 through Gmail to the victim to cover the cost and advised the victim to pay the difference with Amazon gift cards. Before realizing that it was a scam, the victim purchased $700 worth of gift cards and provided the card information to the scammer.
THEFT >> Just before 4 pm on April 21 police responded to a Durham Road residence for the report of a theft from vehicle. The theft is believed to have occurred overnight during the previous weekend. The total value of loss was approximately $100.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 4:15 pm on April 21 to report a fraud. According to the complainant, someone used her personal information to open a QVC account and was having packages delivered to her old address. QVC was contacted to rectify the situation.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> At approximately 10 pm on April 21 police were dispatched to a Durham Road residence for the report of criminal mischief. Upon arrival, police observed and documented spray paint on the driveway.
THEFT >> At approximately 2:15 pm on April 22 police were contacted in regards to the theft of wood pallets from the Newtown Beer Store on South Eagle Road. The total value of loss was $30.