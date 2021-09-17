BIKE PATROL >> On Sept. 11, the Bicycle Patrol did a 15-mile ride throughout several areas in Newtown Township, including Newtown Grant, Eagle Road, Village at Newtown Shopping Center, Sycamore Street, Chandler Field, Cambridge Lane, South Eagle Road, and the Cars Cops and Coffee event at Veterans Park. This facilitated many community engagement opportunities and positive interactions with the youth and adults alike. As always, the Newtown Township Police Department would not be capable of fulfilling its mission without the support and partnership of our citizens.
RETAIL THEFT >> While on routine patrol on Sept. 12 around 2 a.m., an officer overheard a 7-11 employee yelling at someone to stop. The officer responded and was told that a man had left the store without paying for something and left the parking lot in a white Audi. The officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Summit Square Shopping Center. There were three occupants inside the vehicle. As a result of the investigation, one of the passengers was identified in connection with the retail theft and was cited. The other passenger was cited for public intoxication. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 14 police were dispatched to the Luk Oil on South Sycamore Street for the report of a disturbance. A man was threatening store employees. On scene, an officer was able to successfully deescalate the situation verbally. As a result of the investigation, suspected narcotics were found on the subject and seized as evidence. Charges are pending evidence results.