ARREST >> On March 4, police were dispatched to a single-vehicle traffic accident in which a vehicle flipped over on Mill Creek Road. As a result of the investigation, the operator, 57-year-old Thomas Frye of Penndel, was arrested under the suspicion of driving under the influence. On June 15, Frye was processed at Northampton Township Police Department and was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Petrucci. Bail was set at $500 unsecured.
FRAUD >> On July 21, 2019 police investigated a fraudulent transaction involving bad checks at the TD Bank on Upper Silver Lake Road. As a result of the investigation, Tabitha Mclaughlin was identified and charged. On June 15, Mclaughlin was processed at Northampton Township Police Department and was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Petrucci. Bail was set at $10,000, unsecured.
RETAIL THEFT >> On February 19 police investigated the report of a retail theft from the Acme Market located on West Road. A man with a full cart of groceries had left the store without paying. As a result of the investigation, Adam Michael Long was charged with Retail Theft and Receiving Stolen Property. On June 12, Long was processed at Northampton Township Police Department and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Petrucci. Bail was set at $2,500, unsecured.
THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE >> On November 22, 2019, police investigated the report of a motor vehicle theft from North Sycamore Street. The vehicle, a silver 2005 LEXUS, was later recovered by Middletown Township Police Department. As a result of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Michael Kindred's arrest. On June 4, Kindred was processed at Northampton Township Police Department and was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Petrucci. He was released on unsecured bail set at ten percent of $75,000.