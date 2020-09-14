ARREST WARRANT ISSUED >> On August 14, police responded to a residence in Newtown Township for the report of a daytime burglary. The residents were initially contacted by their credit card company following several unauthorized purchases. A short time later, it was discovered that the victim's wallet and approximately $3,200 in tools and personal belongings were taken from a detached garage while the resident was inside the home. An investigation followed and the suspect has been identified as James Darren Brown. James has recent connections to both Philadelphia and Camden. Criminal charges were filed on August 26 and an arrest warrant was issued.
ARREST >> On June 8, police investigated the theft of a motor vehicle from a driveway on Colonial Drive. As a result of the investigation, the vehicle was recovered, and 18-year-old John Serdikoff of Newtown was charged. On July 15, Serdikoff surrendered himself for arrest and processing at the Northampton Township Booking Center. Serdikoff was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Petrucci, and bail was set at $25,000, unsecured.
ARREST >> On January 16, a Newtown Township resident reported a mortgage scam to police. The scam started when the victim was looking for investment opportunities in November 2016 and met with Clinton Files, the owner of a real estate investment company. The victim agreed to lend Files funds to purchase and rehabilitate a property in Philadelphia. The victim provided funds for a mortgage in December 2016 and provided funds for a second mortgage in February 2018. The funds for both mortgages were never repaid, and the victim grew suspicious when development did not start on the property. The victim suffered a total loss of $230,000. As a result of the investigation, Files was charged with Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices - False/Misleading Statement, Theft By Deception - False Impression, Theft By Unlawful Taking - Movable Property, Theft By Failure to Make Required Disposition of Funds Received, and Receiving Stolen Property. On August 7, Files was arrested and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Petrucci. Bail was set at $50,000, unsecured.
LOITERING >> At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 5 patrol was dispatched to Pineville Tavern for the report of a loitering subject in the parking lot. Patrol made contact with the subject, who agreed to leave without incident.
CITED >> At approximately 1 p.m. on Sept. 6 police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Woodbourne Road on the operator of a black 2015 Subaru Forrester for committing a vehicle code violation. During the stop, a small amount of suspected marijuana and mushrooms were discovered and seized as evidence. The vehicle’s two occupants were issued citations as a result.
FIREWORKS >> At 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 patrol responded to the neighborhood of Cliveden Drive for the report of fireworks. The area was checked, and the source of the fireworks was not found.
FIREWORKS >> At 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 6 patrol responded to the area of Cedar Lane in Wrightstown Township for the report of fireworks. The area was checked with negative results.
SUSPICIOUS OCCURRENCE >> Around 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a suspicious circumstance. The resident explained that earlier that day his 17-year-old daughter was walking on the Newtown Trail along Newtown-Yardley Road when a white box truck pulled up alongside of her and started honking the horn. The truck continued to follow her as she walked into Newtown Walk, and the driver was described as wearing a Skeleton Ski mask. The daughter was afraid and went through backyards to successfully lose the truck.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> While on routine patrol in the area of Frost Lane shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 8, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the Roberts Ridge Park parking lot after hours. The officer made contact with two subjects who were in the playground area, and they left without incident.
CITED >> At approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 9 police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Campus Drive on the operator of a silver 2020 Nissan Altima for committing a vehicle code violation. During the stop, a small amount of suspected marijuana was discovered and seized as evidence. The operator was issued a citation as a result.
TRUCK DETAIL >> A Commercial Motor Vehicle truck detail was conducted at Durham Road and Fox Hill Drive on Sept. 9. During the detail, 12 trucks were stopped and inspected. Twelve warnings were issued as a result.
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE >> At 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 patrols were dispatched to the area of Hunters Way and Parkview Way for the report of a suspicious circumstance. The reporting party saw smoke and smelled something electrical in the area. Police and fire personnel arrived on scene and determined that the area was clear.
ILLEGAL DUMPING >> Around 10 a.m. on Sept. 9 patrol was dispatched to Transcend Fitness in Wrightstown Township for the report of illegal dumping. The owner reported that someone dumped a recliner chair in the dumpster and that there were issues with illegal dumping before. The investigation is ongoing.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> Shortly before 12 p.m. on Sept. 9 patrols were dispatched to a Lakeview Drive residence for the report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, police made contact with the subject, who was using a metal detector and digging on the reporting party’s property. The subject explained that he did not realize he was on private property and left the area without incident.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> Around 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 10 patrol was dispatched for the report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Colonial Drive and Twining Bridge Road. It was reported that a beige-colored minivan was driving around the Nob Hill Development and had been seen in the area in the past. Patrol responded and checked the area and the surrounding developments. The vehicle was no longer on scene.
SUSPICIOUS OCCURRENCE >> At approximately 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 10 patrol was dispatched to a Greenbriar Lane residence for the report of a suspicious occurrence. The reporting party explained that someone rearranged their patio items overnight.
ID THEFT >> At 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 10 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report identity theft. He recently received a VISA card from the PA Unemployment Compensation Board, and police directed him to the website to report it. The reporting party also reported that the Small Business Association notified him that a loan application was made using his social security number. The loan was refused, and the reporting party did not suffer a loss.
FRAUD >> Around 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 10 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report that she had received a voicemail from someone claiming that her social security number had been misused in Texas. Police advised that this is a common scam. Do not return these calls, and do not confirm or provide your social security number to phone callers.