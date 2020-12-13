FRAUD >> Shortly before noon on Dec. 7, a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. He reported that a bank account was fraudulently opened with his Social Security Number. The complainant was able to close the account and did not suffer a monetary loss.
FRAUD >> At approximately 12 p.m. on Dec. 7 a Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters to report a fraud. The resident received a fraudulent check in the mail and cashed it into her bank account. According to the resident, she did not suffer a monetary loss.
RETAIL THEFT >> At 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 7 police were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy in Wrightstown Township for the report of a retail theft that occurred Sunday, December 6 around 6:15 p.m. Several over the counter medications were stolen, and the total value of loss was approximately $1,380. As a result of the investigation, a felony arrest warrant was issued for suspect 41-year-old Kevin Cross.
ARREST >> While on routine patrol in the area of Rite Aid at 10:35 p.m. on Dec. 10, patrol made contact with 33-year-old Kevin McGinty and was alerted to an active warrant for his arrest out of Philadelphia. Once the warrant information was verified, McGinty was arrested and transported to headquarters until the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office arrived and took custody.