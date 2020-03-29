Fraud >> Around 11 am on March 20 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report that he was the victim of fraud. The fraud involved an unknown party opening a life insurance policy with his address. The life insurance company is investigating this matter further.
Fraud >> At 3:30 pm on March 20 police investigated a fraud that occurred at McCaffrey’s Food Market. It was reported that three men tried to use a stolen credit card, and that they were previously at the Yardley McCaffrey’s, making purchases with the stolen credit card there as well. An investigation is ongoing at this time.
Noise Complaint >> At approximately 10:15 pm on March 20 patrol responded to South Ascot Court for a noise complaint. Patrol determined that the noise was an air conditioning condenser that was malfunctioning. The respective homeowner was contacted and notified.
Disorderly Conduct >> At 9:30 am on March 21 police responded to Acme Market for the report of an altercation in progress. The subject, upset that the store was only allowing customers to purchase one can of Lysol at a time due to high demand, angrily kicked a steel bag holder at a cashier. The subject was cited for disorderly conduct.
Public Drunkenness >> Shortly before 11:45 am on March 21 patrol responded to Sunoco Gas Station on Washington Avenue for the report of an intoxicated man. Officers made contact with the male and arranged for him to be taken home by his family member. As a result of the investigation, the man was cited for public drunkenness.
Fraud >> Around 11:15 pm on March 21 a Wrightstown Township resident contacted police in reference to a fraud complaint. The resident explained that he received a phone call from someone claiming to be from his banking institution, and he provided the caller with all of his personal information. The resident later realized he had been scammed.
PSA >> The Police Department urges residents to be vigilant of all scams. In the midst of COVID-19 fears, scammers are trying to take advantage. Some scammers are calling and claiming you qualify for $1,000 to $14,000 in relief from COVID-19 from the federal government. In some cases, the scammer claims to offer grant money. The Federal Communications Commission also issued a warning about scammers who are promoting bogus coronavirus cures, offering fake test kits, sending hoax text messages and generally preying on virus-related fears. If you get a suspicious call, remember these Troubleshooter takeaways: If it sounds too good to be true, it is. Also, you never pay money to get money, that's a sure sign it's a scam.
Fraud >> Just before 3:15 pm on March 22 a Newtown Township resident contacted police in reference to a fraud complaint. She stated that when her accountant went to file her taxes, he received a rejection letter and was notified that her taxes had been filed already by someone in New York. The complainant contacted the IRS and was advised to contact the credit bureaus.
Theft >> At 1:30 pm on March 23 a Stoopville Road resident reported that his license plate was stolen off of his vehicle. He was unsure if the theft occurred while the vehicle was parked at his residence or while he was in Philadelphia the night before. There are no leads at this time.
Theft From Vehicle >> Around 8:15 am on March 24 a Broadleaf Place resident contacted police to report a theft from his vehicle that occurred overnight in his driveway. He reported that he forgot to lock his vehicle, and the total value of loss was approximately $250.
Burglary >> Police were dispatched to Miller Quarry in Wrightstown Township shortly before 8:45 am on March 25 for the report of a burglary. The investigation is ongoing.
Fraud >> Around 3:45 pm on March 25 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report an attempted fraud. According to the complainant, he received a call from someone who claimed to be an investigator for Verizon’s fraud department, asking if he recently purchased several iPhones and an iPad. The complainant was suspicious during the phone call and hung up. He then contacted Verizon’s fraud department directly, who verified that no purchases were made with his account. As a result of his vigilance, the complainant did not compromise any of his personal information and did not suffer any losses financially.